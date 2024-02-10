Clearly, spinning fancy tales and committing frauds is not the only thing he got from his father.

Between Marjorie Taylor Greene labeling her favorite 2024 election candidate’s efforts “propaganda” and his son picking the very man who once called the ex-president the “undisputed champion” of “destroying things” as the future Vice-President of the U.S., Donald Trump is clearly in serious need of weeding through the thicket of those who call themselves his most loyal supporters.

Currently, the majority of MAGA supporters have sunk their teeth into Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report that raises questions about Joe Biden’s memory lapses. And of course, Junior Trump has been one of the loudest Trump supporters, repeatedly questioning Biden’s intellect and he has no plans of taking a minute and thinking things through, as in a recent appearance on The Benny Show podcast, he called Biden “cognitively impaired”… while conveniently forgetting that his father doesn’t seem to have an IQ to start with.

So Joe Biden is old & cognitively impaired (8 yrs ago) according to special prosecutor Hur, that’s why he won’t be charged for leaving classified documents all over the place.



However, he’s still 100% ok to lead the free world & hold the nuclear football!



Totally makes sense! pic.twitter.com/TcFJUuOdW7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2024

Now, that can be accepted as a deliberate lie of omission, but picking Tucker Carlson of all people as his father’s future VP? It’s obvious that expecting him to do some necessary self-assessment of his dear daddy’s history would be asking too much as memory loss seems to run rampant in the Trump family.

🚨 @DonaldJTrumpJr reveals who he would like to see Donald Trump choose to be Vice President:



“Tucker Carlson—Because all I want for Christmas is the Tucker Carlson – Kamala Harris Vice Presidential debate..” pic.twitter.com/X30RtWD0zD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2024

Forget that Marj, who has been seriously eyeing the pipe dream of one day walking alongside Trump as America’s Vice-President, would be seriously, seriously hurt by Trump 2.0’s choice. Because unless Trump has this on his list of “What to forget next,” he will not appreciate his son publicly saying that he would like to see him pick the ex-Fox News reporter as his VP, the very man whose text messages from 2021, revealed by the Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 in their defamation suit against Fox News, put his avid disdain for Trump out in the open.

As shared by the National Review, in one of his texts Carlson admits that he hates Trump “passionately.”

“What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

Another text addressed the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and how Carlson “can’t wait” to ignore Trump completely, while another briefly defined his years as America’s president.

“That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.”

But Carlson has never endorsed this veiled contempt out loud and has always “supported” Trump, even backtracking on the texts in 2023 by claiming that he finds the ex-POTUS funny, “insightful,” and proclaimed his “love” for him.

Hmm, smart, so it was more like a one-sided lover’s spat? But what if Carlson, in true MAGA fashion, has been swearing his admiration for the sake of keeping up appearances? If we do engage the nightmare for a second — that of Trump becoming president for the second time — does Junior really want someone whose hatred for his father failed to remain a secret to be his closest ally? Bad planning, poor memory, or is Trump Jr. just not really taking his daddy’s campaign seriously?