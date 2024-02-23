Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is clearly not done cruising Heartbreak Lane since her hero Donald Trump wordlessly ousted her from his priceless future Vice-President list. In a short span of time she has transitioned from needing the updated Oxford Dictionary to probably stumbling over the giant tome, hitting her head on the turret of her imaginary castle, and losing that barely functioning brain cell (yes, singular) she had, as she is now blindly butchering painfully easy words. Feeling concerned for MTG? Don’t you worry — Trump is making sure that he beats Greene in this race.

Okay, it’s MTG’s turn first.

Now, there is no escaping the grammatical disaster the U.S. Rep.’s Twitter words always are (though her bigotry and distasteful opinions cleverly overshadow them sometimes). We agree that it is difficult for her to pen even mildly difficult vocabulary, but common words, especially ones that she doesn’t have to write and just simply proofread? Yep, she recently posted the video of her interview with The New American, whose poster presents the Congresswoman and the headline, complete with it glaring error, in bold letters.

“A new cadre of America-first politicians is standing to restore the American republic by shrinking the size of the federal government, defying globalism, and canceling foreign military spending, among other approaches described by Rep. MTG.”



Read More: https://t.co/0mMksMhDrA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 23, 2024

Yes, “everyday.” A simple word that is used correctly in the article covering the interview, but is incorrect in the video’s poster. Was it the TNA’s way of matching Greene’s inability to be coherent — stringing together a few words is always a mini-episode of Floor is Lava for her, after all? No idea, but the Trump supporter blindly posting it without giving it a second glance? Maybe MTG is still hung up on not making the cut for the former POTUS dream madhouse, but just like she can’t outrival Eric Trump when it comes to being all heartbroken over Trump Sr.’s actions, upstaging the latter in terms of making no sense is not in the cards either.

Donald Trump cries wolf once again, leaves logic behind in the race to be loud

Yes, a MAGA supporter did pay a whopping $9000 for Trump’s tacky golden shoes, but there is a very real and brand new mega lawsuit awaiting the ex-president if the right people take offense at his $399 sneakers. Given the legal shi*tstorm that he is currently drowning in, it makes sense that he wants to get rid of a few existing lawsuits to make room for the new one. But attempting that with logically sound reasoning is not how Trump — or his legal team, for that matter — rolls.

Of the many cases against the ex-U.S. President, one charges him with retaining classified national defense documents at his Florida estate and attempting to delete evidence of the same. In light of the $542 million in penalties that might just drive Trump to bankruptcy (or begging — one can dream), his attorneys have filed a motion for a federal judge to dismiss the case on the grounds of DJT supposedly having “immunity from criminal prosecution,” (via NBC)

“President Trump’s alleged decision to designate records as personal under the PRA and cause them to be removed from the White House — which underlies Counts 1 through 32 of the Superseding Indictment — was an official act by the incumbent president. President Trump is entitled to immunity for this official act and that must include immunity from criminal prosecution.”

So, let me get this straight — Trump and his attorneys are aware that he broke the law, and their attempt to evade justice rests solely on bad arguments? Jokes aside, I am genuinely concerned for the people who work with Trump, as his idiocy seems to be spreading at an alarming rate.