‘It hurts’: James Gunn’s emotional ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ tribute reveals what life was really like behind the scenes

Yesterday marks one year since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released to cinemas, one year since we saw the swansong of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved found family, and one year since comic book movie juggernaut James Gunn bid Marvel farewell for the more fantastical pastures of DC.

To the surprise of no one, however, Gunn’s Guardians memories remain as fresh in his head as they were when he first started making them back in 2012, when he was hired as director and co-writer of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. And perhaps it’s just because he’s a veteran tweeter at this point, but the heartfelt sentiment in his recent tribute post comes out in full here.

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 was released in the US one year ago today – and I’m sitting here teary-eyed thinking about it. What a wonderful journey with wonderful people. We had each other’s backs and always will. And although, like the Guardians, some of us have gone our separate… pic.twitter.com/ghLb1sGRQp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2024

In the tweet above, Gunn was all too happy to reflect on the “wonderful journey with wonderful people” the he took during his time as the Guardians gaffer, referring to his fellow creatives on the films’ sets as “family,” people who had each others’ backs, and as people that he well and truly loves and misses.

Fans happily joined in on the heartfelt fanfare, recounting their own memories with Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, and the rest of Gunn’s colorful cast of characters who remain the centerpieces of some of the MCU’s finest work to this day.

One of my favorites. Rocket’s story has stuck with me ever since I saw the film. Honestly, his story was probably some of the best writing in your entire career thus far. It was a special film for me and many others. I’m always grateful for what you delivered with that trilogy! — RJ (@ResonantJustice) May 5, 2024

Thank you for giving us one of the absolute best (and most heartfelt) MCU movies off all time.



Will always remember the memory of taking my nieces in theater (even though they absolutely balled like babies) on opening night.



Can't wait for Superman next year! — The Wealth Dad (@thewealthdad) May 5, 2024

My ultimate favourite MCU trilogy. Thank you for bringing the stories alive for the big screen 🙏 — 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗛𝗜 (@TheMukeshGandhi) May 5, 2024

Between gearing up the future of DC’s next (and hopefully best) foray into live-action entertainment, getting the ball rolling on 2025’s Superman movie, and being subject to the bad mojo of the less-savory side of Zack Snyder’s fanbase, Gunn has more than earned a moment of fond, even teary-eyed reflection, and one can only hope that the magic he captures in Superman and beyond isn’t dissimilar to that of the Guardians trilogy.

All three Guardians of the Galaxy movies are streaming on Disney Plus. Superman, meanwhile, is due out in theaters on July 11, 2025.

