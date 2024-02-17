Especially since dear Daddy was the one to throw him under the particular bus.

The ex-president of the U.S. always wanted to create history and he is finally making it happen — combining the E. Jean Caroll verdict with the massive fine he has been slapped with in the civil fraud case, Donald Trump now has to cough up almost $450 million in penalties (which is excluding the constantly increasing pre-judgment interest in the latter case). The funniest part? He didn’t go down alone as he took his sons with him — a fact that may have finally shattered Eric Trump’s shaky psyche.

So, when Judge Arthur F. Engoron bestowed the hefty penalty of $354 million on Trump and banned him from running businesses in New York for the next 3 years, he made sure that the former POTUS was not alone in facing the justice for his frauds. By the end of the trial, both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were left devastated with similar two-year bans and over $4 million in fines each.

It would be the understatement of the year to say that Eric Trump is not taking it well.

Judge Engoron is truly a cruel man — he knows that every single witness testified to the fact that I had absolutely NOTHING to do with this case (as INSANE as the case truly is). No other judge would ever have allowed my name to be dragged through the mud. This is not justice in… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 16, 2024

Ah, poor Eric is forgetting many fine details in his rush to blame the judge for the bad decisions he voluntarily made like stealing from the kids’ cancer charity, the fact that his Twitter bio still proudly says that he is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization — the “star” of the civil business fraud trial that has effectively left Eric unemployed — and oh, the glaring detail he seems to have overlooked — that it was his “innocent” father who specifically threw him under the metaphorical (and now very literal) bus.

Back in 2023, in the deposition Trump gave in the civil case about inflating his actual net worth, he shared that “my son Eric is much more involved” in the whole decision-making process at the Trump organization and had the bigger chunk of the authority.

“But I’ve been much less involved in it than … over the last five years, five or six years than ever before.”

This move to shift his sins on his son’s shoulder clearly didn’t work, but Eric, who seems to have missed his father’s hand in the $4 million he has to bear, is definitely paying the price of being a Trump ally. Well, while Eric is doing what MAGA supporters do best i.e., he is busy whining and cooking stories, he is getting some absolutely stellar advice from people who set aside their justified hatred for his father in the face of his son’s plight.

Time to get a real job Eric! 🤣🤣 — DHDubb (@DHDubbz) February 17, 2024

He could do exactly what the characters in his “stories” always end up doing.

Maybe you should try crying about it. — Phil Ammann (@PhilAmmann) February 17, 2024

Shining the light on the one (and only) conclusion Eric Trump refuses to acknowledge.

Pay up giant man baby. — Nigel Lew (@NigelLew2) February 16, 2024

Given his current state of amnesia, people are coming forward to jog his memory.

So you weren't running the company during your father's presidency like your family told everyone. pic.twitter.com/OStfZCRLqq — d0n77ru57 (@d0n77ru57) February 16, 2024

I believe it was your daddy who threw your name into the fray. Tell me…how did it feel to get run over by your Daddy’s bus? Probably not as bad as the children with cancer felt when you stole their money. #Fraud — Lana M Wiggins (@LanaMWiggins1) February 17, 2024

But Eric, who is yet to understand that there is no glory in being a Trump, wants America’s judicial system to “thank” his father for building the nation’s skyline. Well, dearie even if we take your inability to digest the $4,013,024 you have to now pay, please know that had your father really built the said skyline, it still wouldn’t have made him or you immune to the law.