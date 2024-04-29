The MCU spinoff you thought Disney Plus had ditched for good just received the news we’ve been waiting for

Once Deadpool & Wolverine is out the way this summer, the next major MCU release to come in 2024 will be Agatha : Darkhold Diaries , the long-awaited WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn’s wickedly fun witch. This isn’t the only WV offshoot in development, though, even if Marvel has been trying to make us forget its existence for the longest time.

Way back in 2022, we learned work had begun on Vision Quest, set to bring Paul Bettany back as White Vision, last seen flying off into MCU limbo in the WandaVision finale. At first glance, last year’s strikes seemed to kill this one stone-dead, however, when showrunner Jac Schaeffer and her team removed the show from their WGA profiles. And yet updated intel seems to confirm that Vision Quest lives — and that it starts production in a matter of months.

According to a rumor shared by Scarlet Witch Updates on X (formerly Twitter), which was then given a lot more credence by a Production Weekly listing, Vision Quest is all set to go before cameras in the U.K. this October — around the same time sister show Agatha will hit Disney Plus.

‘VISION QUEST’ is set to begin filming in United Kingdom this October. pic.twitter.com/yDKs1jqOAD — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) April 17, 2024

Exactly who is involved with the series, beyond Bettany himself, remains a mystery, as we don’t even know if WandaVision and Agatha EP Schaeffer is still on board or not. That said, we’re pretty certain Joe Locke will reprise his role as Not Wiccan from Agatha, which hopefully means that we’ll be meeting the grown-up Tommy/Speed as well, Vision’s other twin son. An Elizabeth Olsen cameo as Scarlet Witch would also be ideal, but she is technically dead in MCU canon, remember.

Marvel has a serious backlog of streaming series at present — including Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and Ironheart — so in a way it’s surprising to hear the studio is moving forward with Vision Quest. On the other hand, the superhero synthezoid is one of the franchise’s longest-running characters at this point so the project does fall in line with Bob Iger’s decree that Marvel should only focus on its most valuable IP from now on.

We’ve been requesting elaboration on this one for the longest time, and it looks like our patience might soon pay off.

