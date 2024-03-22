What is ‘Agatha’ actually called? The Agatha Harkness Marvel show title, explained

Marvel Studios loves to cloak its upcoming releases in as much secrecy as possible, as traditionally the fandom’s excitement for each new MCU entry is rabid enough to do the marketing department’s job for them. Sometimes, though, it just leads to endless chaos. As in the case of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

At least, that’s one of its many titles. Since being announced in summer 2022, the WandaVision spinoff for Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite sorceress Agatha Harkness (not many characters can kill an adorable puppy and still be beloved — kudos to Hahn on that one) has gone by a total of three titles so far. Initially, it was subtitled House of Harkness before morphing into Coven of Chaos and then the strangely CW-sounding Darkhold Diaries.

According to the latest word on Wanda’s one-time nemesis, though, the series’ final evolution may see it change titles once again. And, honestly, we’re not sure if we’re impressed or disappointed.

Disney has revealed the actual Agatha title, so everyone pretend to be shocked

Screengrab via Disney Plus

When the titles kept changing as much as WandaVision changed genres per episode, Marvel fan detectives started wondering if there was a bigger game being played here. Some theorized that all these titles were actually deliberately misleading so that the ultimate title could be revealed as “Agatha All Along,” a reference to the anti-villain’s absolute earworm of a theme song.

Well, it looks like we were right about Marvel playing a trick on us, even if we were slightly wrong about the final title. Although Marvel presumably didn’t want it revealed just yet, the official Disney website has listed the Disney Plus series with what we can assume is the actual title that it will go out under once it spells its way onto streaming in the fall. According to Disney.com, the Agatha show is simply called… Agatha.

Although the “All Along” part has been dropped, the punchline to the gag is still essentially the same. What is the real title of the series? Hey, it was Agatha all along. No doubt the first teaser trailer for the show will make a big deal out of this tongue-in-cheek last-minute title change. Back in September 2023, Variety‘s intel suggested that this game of title musical chairs was all part of the plan, saying the changes were “more a suggestion that Agatha is up to her old skulduggery” than an indication of indecision on Marvel’s part. So Marvel had no doubt been hoping that the reveal of the simple Agatha title would create a viral moment as everyone slapped their foreheads and went “of course!”

As it happens, Agatha has taken so long to get here that we’re pretty sure we’ve worked out all the little surprises the show has in store, from Joe Locke’s secret character to Aubrey Plaza’s villain to, yes, its actual title. Even so, let’s keep the hype high for what is Marvel’s biggest live-action streaming series of the year.