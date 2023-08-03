An Emmy-nominated Marvel newcomer in a Disney Plus sequel series facing a lot of pressure is rumored to tie into the origins of the MCU

There’s a lot of pressure on all of Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus shows, if only in that they have to be better than Secret Invasion, but certainly one of those with the most riding on it is Agatha: Coven of Chaos. WandaVision could not have kicked off the streaming era of the MCU in stronger form, so Kathryn Hahn’s spinoff outing as Westview’s last resident witch needs to measure up to what came before it. Thankfully, the latest rumored plot details indicate it won’t disappoint.

For starters, comics readers were convinced that Agatha’s pet rabbit Senor Scratchy in WV was really her son, Nicholas Scratch, in disguise. According to The Cosmic Circus, the bad bunny does have demonic origins but he’s not Scratch. That said, Nicholas will allegedly be introduced in Coven of Chaos himself, so fans will get to see the Harkness family expanded.

What’s more, rumors have been swirling lately that Agatha could be portrayed as bisexual in the series, something that TCC corroborates. Specifically, Aubrey Plaza’s mystery character is said to be introduced as a villain who is a former love interest of Agatha’s, a fellow witch from Salem in the 1600s. Plaza’s character is compared to Emilia Clarke’s G’iah from Secret Invasion in that she will be an original character for the screen but one with ties to the comics.

The most intriguing detail teased about Plaza’s role, however, is that she will “date way back to the earliest days of the cinematic universe.” That’s surprising to hear, as obviously the MCU didn’t introduce the idea of witchcraft and sorcery until Doctor Strange in 2016, but apparently Plaza’s character will link up with the franchise’s beginnings, probably meaning some kind of Phase One project.

All in all, Agatha: Coven of Chaos seems destined to really get the fandom engaged once it finally arrives on Disney Plus sometime in 2024.