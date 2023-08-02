Is Agatha Harkness bisexual in ‘Coven of Chaos?’ The rumors, explained

Despite the naysayers, Agatha: Coven of Chaos gets more and more intriguing with each report. The series is set to bring back Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, the villainous fan-favorite from WandaVision. Although the MCU has been bristling with problems lately — mostly related to content overload — Coven of Chaos is promising to show off a new side of the MCU, and it’s one that may expand LGBT+ representation in the franchise.

Who is Agatha Harkness?

For those that need a refresher, Agatha Harkness was the antagonist of WandaVision. Hahn’s villain fought against the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in order to steal her powerful chaos magic, but was ultimately defeated and left brainwashed in Westview. The character is a powerful witch who’s lived for several centuries. In the comics, the character is a little different, however. She’s still a powerful witch, but her appearance is usually depicted as that of an elderly woman, and she’s not really evil. She actually leans more toward the side of good, and she’s a close friend and teacher of the Scarlet Witch. She also offers nanny services.

Is Agatha Harkness bisexual in Coven of Chaos?

Agatha Harkness is set to take center stage in Coven of Chaos, and it sounds like there’s going to be another adaptational change to the character: if rumors are to be believed, the character will be revealed to be bisexual, having formerly been in a relationship with Aubrey Plaza’s antagonistic character.

The reports about this turn for the character are unconfirmed, however. Not much is known about the series just yet; official channels have hardly even mentioned the show, which is set to debut sometime next year. Most of the information out there about the show is actually either rumors, hearsay, or speculation.

A step forward for the MCU

If the rumor is true, however, it would be another sign that Marvel is opening up to increased LGBT+ representation in-universe. The MCU has not had many openly LGBT+ characters as yet; of the major, named characters, only Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) are bi, while Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Aneka (Michaela Cole) are lesbians, and Korg (Taika Waititi) is gay.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is also set to introduce Joe Locke into the MCU. Though it isn’t officially known who Locke will be playing, rumor has it that he’ll be taking on the mantle of Wiccan — Wanda’s son, Billy (previously played in WandaVision by Nolan Englund), reborn. In the comics, the character is one of the most notable gay characters in Marvel’s line-up.