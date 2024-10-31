‘An icon cosplaying an icon’: Paris Hilton channeled Britney Spears for Halloween and she can’t stop winning

It’s not Halloween if Paris Hilton doesn’t channel Britney Spears, and that’s hot. After channeling one of Spears’ most iconic music videos last year, Hilton couldn’t let the scary season go by without tackling another iconic Britney look — and she ate.

Recommended Videos

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton’s friendship needs no introduction. The two were the most iconic stars in the early 2000s and, when they became friends during Spears’ party era between 2006 and 2007, the world was not ready. Between their “invention” of the selfie, their endless amazing outfits when out partying, and their friendship with Lindsay Lohan, the media and fans alike were obsessed with them.

Despite Spears’ difficult time with the conservatorship, Hilton was one of the people who were there for her. Over the years, she has constantly supported her, and was even at her wedding to her former husband Sam Asghari, proving their friendship is there for the good and the bad. As Spears is one of the most iconic pop stars of all time, Hilton can’t help but borrow her recipe, even if only for Halloween.

Paris Hilton really did say “Hit Me Baby One More Time”

Image via Instagram / Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is the queen of dressing up, and, over the years, she has served many iconic looks, and I’m not only talking about Halloween. Pink has always been her color and she never stops #sliving. Halloween is just another reason for her to become someone else.

This Halloween, one of her costumes included Britney Spears’ look from her breakout music video, “Baby One More Time.” Donning a grey pleated skirt and matching cardigan, as well as a white open shirt tied at the waist, and high black stockings, and she put on a wig and styled it into pigtails, with pink bows and pom poms. “It’s Britney b—ch,” Hilton captioned the set of pictures. “Love you icon.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of her look. “An icon cosplaying an icon. So hot!” wrote a follower. “body? tea. face card? worth a undecillion,” added another.

Hilton posed in front of pink high school lockers, as well as at a desk, similar to the opening of “Baby One More Time” music video. The whole look couldn’t have been more iconic, as Hilton seems the perfect person to dress up as Spears.

She knows this all too well, proving that stars are not always blind. Last year, she celebrated Halloween with another Spears costume from another music video — “Toxic.”

Hilton shared several photos and videos in late October 2023 as she wore Spears’ iconic flight attendant outfit. “In honor of our Queen,” Hilton wrote at the time. One of the videos showed her walking down a hallway not to the audio of “Toxic,” but to “Gimme More,” which made it more iconic.

Last year, her husband, Carter Reum, was part of her Britney Spears outfit as he wore a pilot costume, fitting for the “Toxic” mood.

Aside from channeling her inner Britney Spears, this Halloween, Paris Hilton was busy and channeled Uma Thurman’s character from Pulp Fiction, Mia Wallace, too.

However, in Parisland the title read, “Paris Hilton, a House of Sliving film.” She recreated the iconic poster, and she held on to a sparkly gun as she read her memoir, with two versions of her cover.

https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1852062650970300497

Paris Hilton wasn’t the only one doing impersonations of other famous people, because she was the inspiration for other celebrities. Best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dressed up as Paris and her sister Nicole Hilton in The Simple Life this Halloween, and, I gotta admit, that’s hot.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy