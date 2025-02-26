Patrick Schwarzenegger is tired of being called a nepo baby, and we’re tired of him missing the point

Mike White’s ability to select eye candy for The White Lotus is so far unmatched. And this year, Patrick Schwarzenegger is, without a doubt, the breakout star of the latest season.

His performance as the flirty and privileged Saxton Ratliff has already earned some acclaim. However, his success on the show hasn’t been a bed of roses. Some viewers have drawn a parallel between Patrick’s real life as the son of Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his character who is a rich kid wholly dependent on his father’s money. Ideally, Schwarzenegger should understand the nepo baby tagline, and why it will always exist. But it seems he’s failed to grasp the reality.

Nobody’s doubting your hard work, Patrick

Patrick Schwarzenegger says it’s “frustrating” that “there are people who’ll say I only got [‘THE WHITE LOTUS’] role because of who my dad is.”



“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end… pic.twitter.com/z4LSrn317F — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 24, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger had much to say about being considered a nepo baby in his interview with The Sunday Times. Love it or hate it, Hollywood is full of nepo babies, and most of them don’t like to talk about it. Unfortunately, when you have a surname as recognizable as Schwarzenegger’s, there’s no running from the accusations.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours or end, or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

His decade of acting classes refers to the weekly acting classes he still takes, according to an interview with People earlier this month. The actor shared that he still takes classes to, “continuously find ways to learn and grow.”

He added, while speaking to the Times, “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, ‘I wish I didn’t have my last name.’ But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have, and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

Naturally, there’s nothing social media hates more than nepo babies who get annoyed when they’re called nepo babies. It’s weirdly common to see nepo babies fight back when people point out their privilege. But why can’t everyone just pull a Maya Hawke and own it?

Many nepo babies just don’t get it

And people without famous parents who have spent 10 years attending acting classes, putting on school plays every week, working on their characters for hours on end, or enduring hundreds of rejected auditions still don’t get roles — Dana (@Dana98373354390) February 24, 2025

When a nepo baby gets called one, their go-to response is always the work they’ve put into their career. In Schwarzenegger’s case, it’s his acting classes and rejected auditions. What he and many others fail to see is that “nepo baby” does not equal “lack of talent.” Fans are simply pointing out that they have an inherent advantage.

Schwarzenegger told People he spent his childhood getting pulled out of school early to watch his father on set. Moreover, he landed his first role at age 10. But in reality, no one is disputing the honest work he put in. However, the average 10-year-old doesn’t have access to blockbuster film sets. They also don’t have a family that can afford any acting classes they need.

One X user summed up this frustration: “And people without famous parents who have spent 10 years attending acting classes, putting on school plays every week, working on their characters for hours on end, or enduring hundreds of rejected auditions still don’t get roles.”

It isn’t a question of talent, but a question of opportunity. And let’s face it… when you’re Patrick Schwarzenegger, there will always be opportunities.

