Scarlet Witch’s MCU return gets a confusing update that mangles Wanda’s Marvel timeline

You’d think going full-on multiversal witch-demon, murdering the entire Illuminati, and conspiring to kill a teenage girl would damage her reputation, but it seems MCU fans love Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as much as ever, as there’s been constant desire to see the Scarlet Witch return to the Marvel universe for another solo project ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness apparently killed her off for good in May 2022.

While Olsen has maintained that she’s in no hurry to don her scarlet tiara again, and Marvel has no official projects with her in the works, rumors are swirling that a Scarlet Witch Disney Plus special is secretly being shot alongside WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Not much is known about this (potentially fictional) special as yet, but it’s believed to be based on the popular Witches Road comic book arc.

How much stock you place in this rumored streaming release is up to you, but an extra bit of context for the special has now been reported by two separate sources. Allegedly, the Witches Road one-off will be set before Agatha, even though it will actually release after it on Disney Plus.

In Marvel lore, the Witches Road is a metaphysical realm that only sorceresses can enter and is something of a rite of passage for any would-be witch. According to these claims, the introduction of this new wrinkle to the MCU’s dimensional make-up will allow for a greater exploration of the history of witchcraft on Earth-616, so in that way it should be a perfect coda to the Coven of Chaos series.

That is if it is actually happening. Although if Marvel manages to keep this a secret until it drops out of nowhere on Disney Plus, that would be impressive.