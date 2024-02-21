MAGA supporters are probably mooning over the fact that their favorite 2024 election candidate’s plan to pay his pending $542 million penalties is to sell golden sneakers with a T (that could stand for anything from “Trump” to “Trashy”). So, here we were, trying to decide whether it is high time someone sat down to find if Donald Trump has any functioning brain cells left, only to discover that his master plan actually has all the potential to end up being a legal disaster. But what is Trump doing? He is busy conjuring smoke for his dream dollhouse.

The $399 sneakers — which were being sold on eBay for as high as $5000 — were probably already giving the ex-president a headache as the non-MAGA population seemed to have cracked the code of how they were manufactured — by spray painting golden paint on white sneakers to give them a look that is ripped off from $18-$20 shoes easily available out there.

But clearly, Trump and his clearly very bad advisors didn’t stop at creating clown shoes that had no room for originality or innovation — they appeared to have shamelessly copied Christian Louboutin’s trademarked red sole mark in the world-renowned designer’s branded shoes.

Uh-oh.

Rotten luck? No, given the 91 felony counts against the former POTUS and his hobby of committing fraud, it seems more like he didn’t give two hoots about blatantly copying someone else’s creativity. But, in what could be a very unfortunate fact for Trump, Louboutin has all the power and resources in the world to sue His Lowness. And everyone, especially legal experts, is doing a stellar job of ensuring that this outrageous infringement of rights doesn’t escape his notice.

As an attorney, there’s something I’d like to point out against Donald Trump’s gold sneakers.



I think there design is in violation of trademark protections held by Christian Louboutin, and we plan on pushing this issue.



Here are the details: 👇



Donald Trump’s sneakers have… pic.twitter.com/hRJsOQcjVh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 21, 2024

Political commentator and CNN analyst Maria Cardona has also identified the sneakers as “yet another lawsuit in the making” in a chat with RawStory, echoing the sentiments of lawyer and TV host Sunny Hostin who commented during her appearance on The View that Trump might end up courting another hefty fine.

But it’s not like the issue has only been noticed by legal experts.

Donald Trump could be in deep legal doo-doo with his recent sneaker drop. It turns out the the red soles of the shoes may violate the trademark of high-end shoe designer Christian Louboutin's signature red soles. Let's see how much will end up costing him in the end. pic.twitter.com/RfZ6BAoeGv — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) February 21, 2024

In fact, it has been pointed out that Trump definitely didn’t stop at copying Louboutin’s red soles.

Christian Louboutin’s trademark lawsuit against Trump’s sneakers is getting stronger by the minute 🤣 https://t.co/7KIe3OP0Oc — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 19, 2024

Given Louboutin’s history of suing and winning when it comes to ensuring that the brand keeps its copyright over its designs — particularly the red soles — Trump should definitely do everything in his power to avert the very plausible catastrophe. But, nope. He is instead focusing on fabricating a list of potential running mates when Hell freezes over, the population of America gets a collective amnesia, and he becomes president again.

So far, his list includes former Democratic presidential primary candidate and US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. and Trump’s former election competitor Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.),and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Oh boy, Marjorie Taylor Greene must be heartbroken, but she had ample warning in advance that seeing her inability to be a true Trump-ally, he will probably dump her when it comes to choosing his VP.

But what dear Marj is probably not considering is the fact that the tacky shoes Trump debuted in hopes of clearing his mounting penalties might end up adding another towering stack of fines to it. Looking forward to seeing what he decides to debut [read: steal] next.