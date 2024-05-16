Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
Photo via Prime Video
Category:
Celebrities
Movies
News

Stephen King fanboying over Jake Gyllenhaal was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re oddly here for it

And it's not for one of the actor's more horror-tinged turns either.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 16, 2024 07:37 am

Stephen King may be known for his Netflix recommendations (and for his horror novels too, I guess), but the author’s eye for media doesn’t discriminate. Indeed, he’s more than happy to point us all in the right direction on Prime Video too.

Recommended Videos

And while it doesn’t look like he’ll be sounding any gong as loudly as he did with Baby Reindeer, the Carrie mastermind seems to have had a similar reaction to the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House film not too long ago; vague, blunt, and above all indicative that King is giving this one two thumbs up, and would give three if he could.

It may not have exactly flown in the eyes of critics, but it’s also not hard to see why Stephen King took such a liking to the film, mostly because it’s right there in the tweet; Jake Gyllenhaal. Indeed, while it’s likely that King named the lead actor to differentiate it from the original 1989 Patrick Swayze-led film, the mirthful watchability of Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton was undoubtedly the best part of Road House, and is perhaps the very reason that King should, in fact, have to say no more.

Besides, if he did say more, he’d probably have to mention the frail dialogue and the fact that, as a remake, Road House makes no sense; with more or less everything changed from the original, one can’t help but wonder why Road House didn’t style itself as an original movie, because shackling itself even mildly to the Patrick Swayze flick certainly did it no favors.

Road House is available to stream on Prime Video.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on Good Morning America
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Read Article Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Chappell Roan performs at Heaven on December 07, 2023 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on Good Morning America
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Read Article Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Chappell Roan performs at Heaven on December 07, 2023 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.