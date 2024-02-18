Actually, it is $542 million that Donald Trump will have to cough up when we add his resounding loss in the two E.Jean Caroll’s judgments with the civil business fraud trial he lost. Now, it is hard to believe that the ex-president is really going bankrupt and doesn’t have millions stashed away somewhere. But seeing that his grand plan is to sell 1,355,034 tacky sneakers with seemingly sprayed-on golden paint for $399 apiece, wondering if begging is his next option doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

Since he has been banned from running a business in New York for the next three years, Trump evidently found great potential in debuting golden-colored sneakers with a big T in front, the flag of America at the back, and red soles — shoes that you can get for $18-$20, minus the screaming voice at the back of your head “Hey, I have seen even clowns wearing better footwear!”

Here goes the big plan — he made an impromptu appearance at SneakerCon and debuted his golden Trump-branded high-tops or “Never Surrender High-Tops,” to be precise. But, uh, you did surrender, in Atlanta, back in 2023 at the Fulton County jail on charges of trying to overturn the Georgia 2020 elections? It was the fourth criminal case against you — back when keeping count of your felonies was a possible task? Oh, so we are not talking about that anymore? Oh, okay, my bad. So, the $399 sneakers…

Trump getting booed at Sneaker Con while trying to sell Trump Shoes for $399.00. pic.twitter.com/ieMjb7FCVp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024

Normally, when Trump holds his rallies, only MAGA supporters are allowed to attend. But the Sneaker Con was a different story as he got to meet the rest of America, the ones who made sure they booed at the former POTUS loud enough to give stiff competition to the chanting of his cult members.

Now, the talk out there is that he planned a 45-minute long speech, but got booed to the point that he wrapped it up quickly and descended the stage. Whether that really happened in just 60 seconds or he managed to hold his ground longer despite the prolonged exposure to what the world outside his MAGA cocoon looks like is not the interesting part — it is the many instant reviews that continue to join Trump’s awkward evaluation of “a lot of emotion” he managed to spark with his unexpected appearance and his grand sneakers.

It started with concerns about his very busy campaign schedule.

🤣 #TrumpBooed. I thought he was too busy with his campaign to do these side grifts? https://t.co/tVxa3ijheq — GCD 🇦🇺 (@2024gcd) February 18, 2024

Many recognized that Trump might be courting an existential crisis after this for obvious reasons.

His rallies are so carefully stage managed to admit only his fans, he made the mistake of entering the real world. #TrumpSneakers #TrumpBooed #r4today @SkyNews https://t.co/dJrsKfMouI — J-Lux352 (@LuxJude352) February 18, 2024

Imagine poor Eric Trump, busy trying to prove that Daddy built America’s skyline, finding that his father’s true passion is ripping off sneaker designs instead. I don’t think he can take any more surprises at this point.

These are the $19 sneakers Trump wants to sell for $400. Funny how Trump has now turned into Al Bundy who sells shoes to people he hates and has a wife who doesn't care about him. pic.twitter.com/ayvtVA4uus — Joewo01 (@joewo01) February 18, 2024

But the biggest worry for the 2024 election candidate? Trump might want to issue a copyright claim over this sneaker manufacturing and delivery process as seems like people have cracked the code.

Trump sneakers are tacky ass hell. They look like a bad DIY project where someone took an old pair of shoes from the garage, and coated them with gold spray paint. #UglyAssShoes pic.twitter.com/P0lvtLoEHX — April (@speakout_april) February 17, 2024

Donald Trump high tops. The pre-order is sold out. Which is hilarious or sad that there are so many stupid people. But, here's the thing. There is no delivery date behind TBD sometime in July. Who wants to bet these shoes will never be delivered to the dumbasses who bought them. — GetVaxxed (@pegharpham1) February 18, 2024

Trump has unveiled a new sneaker line called ‘Never surrender’ at Sneaker Con in Philly.



He got booed.



These are the ugliest shoes ever and he is charging $399.



Who would be dumb enough to wear these ugly AF shoes and pay that price.. oh ya MAGA. pic.twitter.com/762b1GHBAA — CJ 🌊 (@CJ_isnowblue) February 17, 2024

Yep, as per the new website where the Trump sneakers are being sold, they are already “sold-out” — just a marketing gimmick, or did the MAGA lovers really place an advance order for a pair of ugly sneakers that don’t have a delivery date yet? Well, he will need to produce a lot more to even begin covering one-fourth of his pending penalties, but Trump had to begin somewhere and mooching of people still blind enough to trust him has always been his go-to master plan.