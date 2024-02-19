There’s losing, and then there’s losing as dreadfully as Donald J. Trump has in recent times. Between losing the presidency back in 2020, to an onslaught of federal indictments and court cases, it’s evident that the attachment label of “loser” is becoming a constant in Trump’s list of character traits — and a thought-provoking list naming him the worst president of all time certainly hasn’t helped his case.

It’s clear that placing the man-child in time out seemingly hasn’t been enough to derail the Trump Train and encourage the 77-year-old Republican candidate to throw in the white towel, so instead, he’s chosen to continue embarrassing himself through fumbled phrases and strange, syphilis-appearing sores on his baby hands.

The ultimate embarrassment, however, has been a recent listing, which may just result in Trump taking a step back and evaluating the fact that he truly is the worst president to ever be elected in the United States. And if current president Joe Biden flat-out naming Trump as a “loser” wasn’t enough, then perhaps seeing his own name below Biden will be enough of an indication.

The aforementioned list was taken as a poll survey, with Biden officially ranked at the 14th-best president, while Trump was lowly ranked as the absolute worst. Such news hardly comes as a surprise to those of us with working brains, of course, but it’s only a matter of time until MAGA brain rot sets in and the far-right shuffles to ensure that Trump is “dominating” the polls with an iron fist.

Or, maybe that’s just wishful thinking from Marjorie Taylor Greene. Either way, a pig is still a pig even with lipstick on.