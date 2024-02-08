Donald Trump is taking his laughable misunderstanding of reality to a whole new level with his latest jab at President Joe Biden, in yet more proof that Trump is utterly blind to his own faults.

The former president, who remains on the campaign trail despite a Supreme Court discussion on whether or not he even qualifies to re-run for president in the wake of Jan. 6, recently spoke to reporters about the state of the world. Listing a range of potential dangers in classic scare-tactic fashion, Trump noted that we are increasingly in danger of facing another World War.

He then spouted off a hilarious insult that, when flipped, perfectly describes the disgraced 45th President. Speaking of Joe Biden but accurately describing himself, Trump said that America has “a man who’s absolutely the worst president in the history of our country,” before launching into a list of things Biden supposedly can’t do. The list sounds awfully familiar, but its bringing back memories of 2019, not 2023. A president who “can’t put two sentences together?” Yep, we’ve had one of those. The same one who found himself incapable of negotiating with any of the world leaders Trump listed, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, or Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un.

DONALD TRUMP: "The world is in tremendous danger. We’re in danger of possibly a World War 3. And we have a man who’s absolutely the worst president in the history of our country"pic.twitter.com/QNoqLCm37g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 8, 2024

For the broadly-proclaimed leader of the “facts over feelings” party, Trump sure does seem to be up in his feelings over Biden. He’s been working to discredit his Democratic competition since his first run for president, to be fair, but things are ramping up as he eyes down a stack of potential criminal charges and sky-high court costs. If he becomes president again, Trump clearly thinks he can erase his current challenges, but many states in the U.S. are working hard to prevent that eventuality.

Meanwhile, Trump is busy struggling to string “two sentences together,” as he fumbles with phrases like “supply change” — we assume he meant “supply chains,” which, yes, we’ve heard of — and mispronounces a slew of common words like “Thailand,” “anonymous,” and let’s never forget, “United States.”