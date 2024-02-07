Will Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin be available to watch?

Last year Tucker Carlson was deprived of his platform at Fox News, his voice silenced, no longer could we hear him ranting and raving about Donald Trump or his sexual fantasies involving the green M&M. In the 10 months since his departure from the news network, Carlson’s career and future trajectory have changed somewhat, and now he’s interviewing the Russian president regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Even those who aren’t the biggest fans of the former Fox host are curious as to how he would fare in such an interview. After all, it’s a big deal, Carlson will be the first Western journalist to interview Vladimir Putin since his country began its invasion of Ukraine. What kind of questions will he ask? And will Carlson really press the Russian leader on the more controversial issues? People want to know, and as such both sides of the political spectrum have been anticipating the interview. But will it be available for all to watch?

Where can you watch Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin?

The interview will be available to watch online for free on Tucker Carlson’s own website, as well as on X — apparently, Elon Musk has also assured Carlson that it will not be suppressed or blocked when it drops. We haven’t been given a specific time or date for when to expect it yet, but it has been filmed and is currently being edited. According to the Wall Street Journal, it could be ready as soon as this Thursday. At the moment, Carlson’s website features a short video describing his reasoning for talking to the Russian leader.

“American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they’ve done scores of interviews with Ukrainian president Zelensky […] not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin.”

Of course, the video is also sprinkled with a few digs at the mainstream media’s coverage too, as Carlson accuses outlets of being one-sided and omitting information. However, mainstream outlets are not the only ones to gloss over facts, apparently, as a spokesperson for the Kremlin has denied Carlson’s claim about being the only Western journalist to ask Putin for an interview. In fact, plenty of journalists have tried, but Carlson has been the only one to be accepted. According to Reuters, the spokesperson went on to say that the reason Carslon’s request had been accepted was due to his purported impartiality, not being pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian, whereas other outlets were presumably too one-sided.

However, some would say that Carlson’s stance in regards to Zelensky has been pretty controversial from day one; he’s been pretty critical of the Ukrainian leader and how he’s been presented in the news, so to say Carson isn’t one-sided is a bit of a stretch. Whilst he claims his team have reached out to the Ukrainian president for an interview, it’s understandable why Zelensky wouldn’t want to talk to the former Fox host. Either way, it looks like the interview is going to be pretty polarizing whenever it does finally appear.