Mark Hamill for President? Our favorite Jedi looks damn good at the podium

In a crossover that perhaps no one saw coming, Luke Skywalker himself has descended upon the White House, giving serious presidential energy as he met with (actual) President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Mark Hamill, who portrayed the legendary Jedi Master in Star Wars, swung by the Oval Office seemingly in honor of May 4, which is generally regarded as international Star Wars day.

The actor looked certifiably presidential as he took to the podium at the White House press briefing. Hamill wore a dark suit and blue tie and even donned a pair of Biden’s signature aviator sunglasses. After revealing that the sunglasses were in fact Biden’s, the actor quickly stashed them in his suit pocket before quipping to reporters; “I love the merch.”

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Beyond the May 4 tie-in, it’s not quite known why Hamill visited the White House, with neither the actor nor White House officials revealing the reason for his appearance. In any case, Hamill recounted his meeting with Biden to reporters, saying that when he met the President, he asked whether he could call him “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi.”

In a post on social media, Hamill went on to explain that while it was intended to be a five-minute meeting with Biden, the President instead spent an hour giving him a tour of the Oval Office and sharing stories of his childhood, children, and the “issues he feels most passionate about to improve the lives of all Americans.” The actor described Biden as “personable, relatable [and funny,” and praised his dignity, kindness and empathy.”

Hamill has long been a vocal Democrat and staunch opponent of Biden’s election rival, Donald Trump. Riffing on the Star Wars’ ‘May the force be with you’ tagline, Hamill has shared his hopes around Biden’s reelection, writing that the second Biden administration “May Be… As Productive and Successful As The 1st.”

Last month, Hamill took to social media to mock Trump, sharing a list of words the former President misspelled on his social media network, Truth Social. The list includes simple words that were somehow misspelled like ‘coffee’, ‘stolen’, and even his wife’s name, ‘Melania’.

His made up words are fun, (DISINFORMATES, MISINFORMATES, COVFEFE, etc.) but his more-than plentiful misspellings absolutely RULE!👍 Here's but a few:… pic.twitter.com/p9CRK7nwCi — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 27, 2024

Elsewhere, Hamill has taken to social media to read Trump’s tweets in his famous Joker voice, and appeared in a 2020 Biden campaign ad calling Trump “easily the worst President ever.” With his Presidential appearance at the White House and a clear knack for campaigning, Mark Hamill’s recent moves have us asking: is there enough room on the ticket of Luke Skywalker?

