It’s official: Biden’s is bigger than Trump’s, and we’ve got the receipts

Rhetorical question, and it’s only tangentially related to Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Remember how The West Wing had us convinced that political discourse was progressing?

Then another quarter of a century happened. Fans of civil liberties became terrorist sympathizers faster than most people were prepared for. Gerrymandering and voter suppression became the skeevy, underhanded driving forces behind some of the most world-defining choices of the 21st century. And remember that West Wing story arc about how a Supreme Court nominee was unacceptable because they’d written an anonymous essay in college? It’s now turned into the left’s fan-fiction version of optimistic, Nancy Reagan-style “Just Say No” naïveté.

And so, in the cold, harsh light of the geopolitical morning that is the 2020s, we come to you, shameless and contemporary, with a headline that would, in the majority of alternative possible timelines, make us feel a little bit embarrassed to even pitch it to our editors in the first place: “Biden’s is bigger than Trump’s.” Photos to follow.

Biden’s is bigger than Trump’s: Photographic evidence

Screenshot via WPTV

As you can see above, Biden’s is bigger than Trump’s. Wider, too, especially towards the front.

Yes, President Joe Biden and recent presidential runner-up Donald Trump parked their planes next to one another at Palm Beach International Airport at the tail end of January, 2024.

The results speak for themselves, but for anyone made cynical by a generation’s worth of consumer-grade photo editing software: Air Force One is a Boeing 747-200, coming in at 231 feet long. Trump Force One, a Boeing 757-200, is 155 feet long – nothing to be ashamed of, just not as impressive when you see it next to Air Force One at a Florida airport, or in a sauna at a spa or whatever.