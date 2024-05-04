Kristi Noem lies about why she killed Cricket
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Kristi Noem would like you to know that in addition to shooting dogs and livestock, she’s also a liar

When all else fails, blame it on “fake news.”
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: May 4, 2024 09:13 am

In case, you weren’t aware who Kristi Noem was before, you likely know her now as the Republican Governor who bragged about heartlessly executing her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, and then their unnamed family goat in a bid to propel herself as a powerful leader.

Recommended Videos

Most people on both sides of the political spectrum do not look kindly upon those who kill their own pets, or anyone’s pets for that matter, and you know you have failed to make your point when even Donald Trumo Trump Jr. and Steve Banon are not really in your corner. “Who puts that in the book?” Don Jr. asked Bannon while mocking Noem’s choice to voluntarily include the horrifying detail in her book (via MSNBC).

Nevertheless, the South Dakota Governor went on Fox News to try to do some damage control. Perhaps it might have worked for a portion of the network’s audience to use the magic words “fake news.” But when you start getting desperate and dish even more hair-brained reasons to defend that you were in the right for killing your dog, only to get fact-checked by a social media platform, it’s obvious that instead of using a firehose to douse the flames you sparked, you stoked it further with gasoline.

Does Kristi Noem still have any chance of being Trump’s VP? Community Notes say ‘NO’

Kristi Noem’s new excuse for having shot Cricket was that the dog bit her and was a danger to her children. While she screams that the actual chain of events has been twisted by the media and peddled as fake news, she forgets that the details weren’t conjured out of thin air — they come directly from her memoir, the book she wrote. There is no mention in the memoir of the puppy ever being a danger to anyone, only that her young daughter innocently asked for Cricket’s whereabouts after Noem had already executed her in a gravel pit.

The community notes did the favor of reminding everyone that Noem only changed her story upon being hit with the tsunami of backlash.

Though Cricket’s life was unfairly cut short, even in death, she is still ensuring the cruelty of her former owner is exposed, thus effectively shooting down Noem’s chances at a potential position as Trump’s running mate. Good girl, Cricket!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene is still heartbroken that George Santos was expelled, unaware that his Cameo career is thriving
Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene is still heartbroken that George Santos was expelled, unaware that his Cameo career is thriving
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Does the CEO of HIMS really support Hamas?
HIMS logo/Andrew Dudum/X
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Does the CEO of HIMS really support Hamas?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article What happened to Bally Sports?
The Bally Sports motion graphic logo during broadcasts.
Category: News
News
What happened to Bally Sports?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wields the Captain America shield superimposed over an orange-hued poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene is still heartbroken that George Santos was expelled, unaware that his Cameo career is thriving
Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene is still heartbroken that George Santos was expelled, unaware that his Cameo career is thriving
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Does the CEO of HIMS really support Hamas?
HIMS logo/Andrew Dudum/X
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Does the CEO of HIMS really support Hamas?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article What happened to Bally Sports?
The Bally Sports motion graphic logo during broadcasts.
Category: News
News
What happened to Bally Sports?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wields the Captain America shield superimposed over an orange-hued poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel confirms controversial ‘Captain America 4’ leak, and now everyone’s saying the same thing
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Author
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.