‘Never have done anything wrong’: Here’s how little Eric Trump seems to know about his ‘good family’

When we are young, our parents are heroes who can do no wrong. As we grow, we tend to see that they are normal, flawed human beings that we nevertheless love. Having flaws is part of the human condition, but, if you are Eric Trump, you never grow up past the first stage and cannot see any flaws in your father even as they stare you right in the face.

Of course, it is a natural instinct to want to defend one’s parent, but when you use the poorest attempt at gaslighting by saying the opposite of what is true, you are not helping their case, you are just outing yourself further as a puppet who is either too naïve to see the truth, someone too weak to speak up, or someone who takes after and is following in the footsteps of your lying father.

Whatever the case is, Eric Trump does not seem interested in facts.

Eric’s feelings don’t care about facts

Eric Trump on Fox News: “We're a good family. Never have done anything wrong”.



Eric Trump regularly goes to Fox News to plead his family’s case to the one audience that is more likely to buy what he’s selling. However, his rhetoric is much like his father’s: it does not care about facts. Eric begins by reminding everyone of something that didn’t happen: “My father built the New York skyline.”

To Eric’s assertion that his family never did anything wrong, a post on X compiled a list of Trump’s fines and settlements over the years, which include 26 items dating back from 1988 till today. Eric himself said he got 110 subpoenas over the years, but in his view, those were all meritless, as he never got as much as a “traffic ticket” in his life.

Eric also wrote that he hates disloyal people. But that must mean he’s disregarding all the affairs Donald Trump had over the years, including the times he allegedly cheated on Eric’s mother. But if 110 subpoenas were all unwarranted, surely the dozens of affairs are also nowhere near relevant in Eric’s brain.

Of course, there are still those who believe this is a “3-year-long circus”. But, if it is indeed a circus, former President Trump is the clown at the center, and his son Eric is, in The Emperor’s New Clothes fashion, pretending that his father is not donning the clown’s costume and that the audience is not laughing because it suits him just fine.

