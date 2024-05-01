‘Take your child to work day was last week,’ but that doesn’t stop Eric Trump from joining daddy Donald in the ‘ice box’

Bring your child to work day is supposed to be an adorable way to bond with your offspring while showing them the truth about capitalism and the nightmarish five day workweek. Former president Donald Trump perverted this classic American tradition by bringing his own son to not work, but his criminal trial over an alleged hidden hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Recommended Videos

It was an eventful day for Eric Trump to make his appearance as well, considering the judge handed down a harsh rebuke and $9,000 in fines to Trump for violating a gag order that says he can’t talk about anyone in the trial. He ultimately took down nine posts – two from his campaign website and seven from Truth Social.

One X user dunked on Eric for wanting to accompany his daddy to court. “Eric Trump showed up at court with daddy today, which is kinda weird because take your child to work day was last week.” Call the fire department and pour cold water on that burn!

Eric Trump showed up at court with daddy today, which is kinda weird because take your child to work day was last week. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2024

Outside of the courtroom, Trump complained about the “freezing trial” but made sure to mention that he was accompanied by his “son, Eric Trump.” Because we haven’t heard enough from Eric lately?

It was the first time someone from the Trump family attended the trial. There were family members at his civil fraud trial but they were also defendants in that case.

Eric went on X and shared a long missive about his experience at the trial and how he thinks the whole thing is a complete waste of time. He said there were “hundreds of law enforcement officers, the streets are closed down for blocks around the courthouse and the entire district attorneys office” was in attendance, “all for $130,000 payment by a lawyer in 2016?”

You know how Trump likes to take something completely unrelated to what’s going on and use it to deflect blame? Looks like good ol’ Eric isn’t too bad at that himself. “Crime is at an all-time high in New York,” he said. “The city is unrecognizable to the people who know it the best.”

Like his father, Eric’s not one for specifics. He said that stores are closing “left and right” because of “unthinkable” shoplifting. Hmm. Eric doesn’t seem to have the same flourish for words his father does. Unthinkable shoplifting? LOL.

Even just the way he talks about New York. You would think the city was in an a post-apocalyptic phase. Just listen to this: “Kids have been shot in Times Square. Women have been thrown to their death in the subways. Drugs and homelenss are through the roof. No one believes this production is serious. No one believes this isn’t 1000% politically motivated.”

Wait a second, were we talking about how bad the city of New York seems to be or how the trial is politically motivated? Because while Eric may think those two things are related the connection is tenuous at best. Who needs facts though, when you can use talking points and rhetoric?

“There are hundreds of law enforcement officers, the streets are closed down for blocks around the courthouse and the entire district attorneys office is in attendance – – their top prosecutors — all for $130,000 payment by a lawyer in 2016? Crime is at an all-time high in New… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 30, 2024

On Sunday, Trump proved he was the best cheerleader for his dad during an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. He talked about his father’s stamina (gross) and said that while “he’s been unable to do the kind of campaigning President Biden is doing” because of the trial, Trump was going to travel to swing states on his day off.

“He’s going all over the place. And his stamina, Maria, I have never seen anything like it in my life. I mean, I have just never seen it.” He called his dad a “remarkable human being” that he loves to death and is proud of.

“The whole world knows his backbone and his toughness, and it’s exactly who we need behind the Resolute Desk in Washington, D.C. It’s the exact person we need in the Oval Office,” he said.

Trump is of course facing 34 criminal counts of falsifying records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to obfuscate an affair Trump thought could damage his campaign. The trial is chugging along and expected to last a few weeks. It’s the first of a total of four criminal trials facing the former president.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more