At a time when even beings like George Santos are [partially] coming to their senses (he has left the Republican Party!), Marjorie Taylor Greene is still passionately fighting Donald Trump’s losing battle, even when the one she is valiantly trying to defend is doing everything in his power to make her look like a giant liar.

We know about the massive bond of almost half a billion dollars that the former president has to procure if he doesn’t want to experience the unpleasantness of losing his fraudulently over-valued properties. His lawyers have already requested the appeal court to first lessen the amount to $100 million and then appealed to delay the date of posting the bond since their client didn’t have the funds to secure the same from an insurance company that would need cash to back the massive bond.

His loyal-to-a-fault lackey, Marjorie, has been diligently calling out Judge Arthur F. Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James for forcing her hero to suffer through such tough financial times. And today was no different. She kicked off the day by mourning how “wholly unjust” the entire trial against Trump was and lamenting that he would have to make “a fire sale of his properties to satisfy the cost of the bond.”

Judge Engoron’s ruling to force President Trump to pay a $454 million bond in the political witch hunt brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James is wholly unjust.



A bond of this magnitude and amount has never been made where there are no victims and no damages.… pic.twitter.com/PcXzgwYu4a — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 21, 2024

You spoke like a true supporter there, Marj, for a man… who didn’t even wait 24 hours to establish that you either lied through your teeth or are simply not important enough for him to know the real status of his finances.

Want to know why? Well, he has proudly (and rather loudly) claimed that thanks to his “hard work, talent, and luck has “almost” $500 million in cash, and apparently, according to Trump’s unhinged narrative, Engoron and James were somehow aware of this hidden stash. That’s why they passed the judgment even though the ex-POTUS had “done nothing wrong” as they “wanted to take it away from me.”

For those getting ready to jump up and explain how this is money from the Truth Social merger — he clearly claims he already had the money that he “intended to use in my campaign for president.”

Forget making Greene look bad — Trump has not-so-indirectly confirmed that either his lawyers are actually liars or he just made a pointless boast in his strive to look like he is in total control of the situation. Either way, he has shot himself in the foot.

IDIOT. Trump is pleading poverty trying to get bond relief. But he posts this on Trump Social saying he has almost $500 million in cash. Letitia James should get a copy of this post in front of the court immediately. pic.twitter.com/dkAq618puR — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) March 22, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump's lies and ego have FINALLY caught up with him, and he seems to have SCREWED his own attempt to get a stay on posting a $464 million bond.



Besieged with rumors of him being broke, Donald Trump finally blurted in ALL CAPS on Truth Social that he has… pic.twitter.com/dIcPMBNukm — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 22, 2024

That was the premise of Trump’s lawyers’ argument against the bond amount — that he doesn’t have the funds to back it. You can’t say you are poor, then claim you are sitting on $500 million, and then expect sympathy for an ailment you don’t have. At least, now you know what the world’s toughest job is — defending Donald Trump.