What happened to Technoblade?

"Technoblade Never Dies!"
Omar Faruque
Published: May 14, 2024 05:22 pm

On July 1, 2022, the Minecraft community faced a massive blow when it was announced that Technoblade had passed away. 

For the uninitiated, Technoblade was a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer known for his humor and mastery of the game’s combat mechanics. He rose to fame through his participation in various Minecraft tournaments, being a key figure in Minecraft Monday and the Dream SMP, an invite-only server where he made waves and broke hearts –mostly of his enemies in the game. 

Techno’s channel, which he started back in 2013, has amassed over 15 million subscribers. That’s more than the population of Sweden, but it’s no surprise – the channel has a treasure trove of how-tos, epic battles, and yes, lots of pigs (his Minecraft skin was a crowned pig, after all). Despite his immense popularity, Technoblade maintained a level of mystery around his personal life.

This aura of mystery only intensified the shock and sorrow felt by his fans when, in a heartfelt video titled “so long nerds” released posthumously by his family, it was revealed that Technoblade had passed away at the age of 23.

It was cancer!

In August 2021, Technoblade revealed to his fans in a video titled “where I’ve been” that he was battling a rare form of cancer called sarcoma, which develops in the bones and soft tissues.  Despite the challenges he faced, he continued to create content and engage with his fans. 

Sadly, he passed away one year later, following which “so long nerds” was uploaded on his channel. The video opens with Technoblade’s father appearing on screen. His father shares that Technoblade had written a final message to his fans, which he, as his father, would read out loud. Technoblade reveals his real name, Alex, which he had kept private throughout his YouTube career.

If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives

After reading the message, his father shares a few personal thoughts. He talks about Technoblade’s courage and his desire to continue creating content as much as he could, even during his illness. He ends by thanking the fans for their support, which meant a great deal to his son. After his death, there was an outpouring of grief and support from his fans. Prominent YouTubers and streamers, such as Dream, TommyInnit, and Wilbur Soot, expressed their grief and shared memories of Technoblade.

In the wake of his passing, fans also rallied to support cancer research in Technoblade’s honor. A donation campaign for the Sarcoma Foundation of America, a charity chosen by Technoblade’s family, raised over $500,000.

Technoblade was a guy who entertained us and undoubtedly, made many of us want to be better at Minecraft (and maybe a little better at life too).

