What happened to Chanel West Coast?

The reality TV star has a new unscripted show in the works.
Published: Apr 29, 2024 07:25 am

People might know her from her appearance on Ridiculousness, but media personality Chanel West Coast has been up to a lot of other side ventures since then.

The television host and musician rose to prominence as a reality star on the MTV shows Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, and has also released a studio album and two original mixtapes. 

While it was perhaps her main source of fame, Chanel West Coast departed from Ridiculousness — the series in which she, along with Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim, reviewed internet videos — in 2023, to pursue new productions with Paramount Media Networks.

Here’s everything we know about what’s happened to Chanel West Coast since leaving Ridiculousness. 

What happened to Chanel West Coast?

Chanel West Coast announced her exit from Ridiculousness in Mar. 2023. She’d been one of the show’s three main co-hosts since its debut season in 2011 but left after inking a deal with Paramount. In a statement announcing her departure, Chanel said she had her own docuseries in the works at Paramount and promised to deliver fans “some fire music, film & television soon.” 

The Paramount deal, according to Variety, would see Chanel executive produce, create, and star in her own unscripted series. Providing an update on both the show and the Paramount deal in Sept. 2023, Chanel said she had been “filming non-stop” for the docuseries, adding that it would showcase herself on a “whole other level.” Chanel said the unscripted series will uncover a more “vulnerable side” to her life, as well as showcasing her friends, daughter, and her relationship with boyfriend Dom Fenison. 

While the title of Chanel’s docuseries has not yet been revealed, Chanel announced in a recent Instagram post that the show will be arriving this summer.  In the music world, Chanel has collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign and Robin Thicke, though she hasn’t released a major project since her debut 2020 album America’s Sweetheart. Chanel’s most recent music effort, the standalone single titled “Lit For Days”, arrived in Mar. 2023. 

As for what else Chanel has been up to in her personal life, the reality TV star welcomed her first child, Bowie, in Nov. 2022, with model and boyfriend Fenison. The pair met in 2022. Chanel and Fenison co-host the podcast “The Laugh” (presumably in reference to Chanel’s notoriously memorable laugh while on Ridiculousness), which aired its most recent episode in Feb. 2024. 

In 2015, while she was still on Ridiculousness, Chanel was arrested at a Los Angeles nightclub after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a woman. She was then seen resisting arrest and even kicking a police officer. Chanel has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

