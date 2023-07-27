Chanel West Coast’s net worth and ‘Ridiculousness’ salary, explained

Chelsea Chanel Dudley aka Chanel West Coast is best known for her association with the MTV hit show Ridiculousness. Ridiculousness is produced and hosted by former pro skater Rob Dyrdek and Chanel holds an evergreen spot as a sort of panelist on the show. Basically, she gets to watch hilarious videos and make commentary on them. It’s pretty much the best job ever, but we had to wonder – what does it pay? Here is everything we know about Chanel West Coast’s net worth and the chunk of it that comes from Ridiculousness.

Ridiculousness debuted in 2011 and was an instant success. The premise of the show is basically: Rob Dyrdek airs hilarious internet videos and a group of panelists and celebrity guests comment on them. Chanel was cast on the show as she was formerly Dyrdek’s receptionist while he filmed the reality show Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory. He found her charming personality and unique laugh endearing so he added her to his new show. The rest of the panel was all male, so a cute, funny blonde was exactly what the show’s producer ordered, and the show was a hit. Ridiculousness has been on the air since 2011 and has run 34 seasons and counting with Chanel being on 30 of them – eventually leaving the show this year. Her unique laugh and off-the-wall commentary certainly were an integral part of the show and its success. So how much was that hilarious laugh of hers worth?

Chanel West Coast’s net worth

While Chanel may be best known for her role on Riduclousness, she is a woman of many talents, she touts herself as a model, TV personality, rapper, and singer/songwriter. She also has her own clothing line and cannabis products. She has appeared on several other MTV and affiliate shows including Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, The Hard Times of RJ Berger, Wild Grinders, and Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

In 2009 she officially launched her music career by releasing her debut single “Melting Like Ice Cream.” She was signed in 2013 by Lil Wayne to his record label Young Money Entertainment which led to her first mixed tape – Now You Know. It was followed by her second mix tape – WAVES and several other singles. She released her debut album America’s Sweetheart in 2020.

So what does this all add up to? Only $3 million. Chanel West Coast’s most recent net worth analysis lands her at a low $3 million on the charts. While that might initially sound like a hefty sum, to put things in perspective, one average-sized home in the Los Angeles area grabs close to $2 million.

How much did Chanel West Coast make from Ridiculousness?

Chanel reportedly was making $142,000 per episode of Ridiculousness, which is quite a hefty sum. Also reportedly a little higher than her fellow long-time costar Sterling “Steelo” Brim – who reportedly makes around $140,000 per episode. (You go, girl!) She of course will make some royalties and residuals from her time on the show as well.

What is Chanel West Coast doing now?

Chanel left the show Ridiculousness this year after a 30-season run. She revealed she will be stepping into the role of executive producer as she has signed a deal with Paramount for her own docuseries and show. She reported she is excited about the new opportunity and also to be known for something “other than her laugh.” Yet as exciting as her role as executive producer is going to be, Chanel has recently stepped into another, possibly even more exciting role – mom.

Chanel recently had a baby girl with her long-time boyfriend Dom Fenison, and she seems to be loving this new chapter. She had her daughter — Bowie Breeze Fenison — in November of this year, and her Instagram is chock-full of photos with her new addition. In fact, with so many matching outfits, we are willing to bet a new baby clothing line is not far off for Miss West Coast. Chanel reported to People that “mom life has been great” and that welcoming her newborn was “the best moment of my life by far.”

With a new baby, a new show, and a new contract, it looks like everything is going Chanel West Coast’s way! We are willing to bet that net worth of hers is going to double within the next year or so. So stay tuned for updates because this girl is on fire!