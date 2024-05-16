Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality, explained

If you haven’t heard of Queer pop icon Chappell Roan yet, you probably will soon.

Recommended Videos

A singer with both Lady Gaga and Elton John vibes, Roan blew up this year after the one-two punch of opening for Olivia Rodrigo and earning a spot at Coachella, one of the most (if not the most) important music festivals of an artist’s career.

With all this new attention, people are obviously curious about Roan’s background, including what her pronouns, gender and sexuality. Fortunately, Roan has been fairly forthcoming about these things. Read on to find out more.

What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?

Chappell Roan uses she/her pronouns. The singer’s openness about her identity, along with her songwriting and singing abilities, has helped her to become a hero to young and old Queer people around the world. There are few artists right now poised to have the type of breakout career she seems to be headed for. It’ll be interesting to see how popular she gets.

What is Chappell Roan’s gender and sexuality?

Chappell Roan identifies as a queer female. She’s very open about her relationships with women in her songs. In “Good Luck, Babe!,” she sings about a relationship with a woman that apparently didn’t work out because her love interest didn’t want to admit the truth about the two of them.

“It’s fine, it’s cool. You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth

And guess I’m the fool,” she sings. “I don’t wanna call it off. You don’t wanna call it love.”

The bridge of the song really drives the point home, with Roan talking about the unnamed woman becoming “nothing more than his wife.”

And when you think about me, all of those years ago

You’re standing face to face with “I told you so”

You know I hate to say it, but I told you so

Did Chappell Roan have a religious upbringing?

Chappell Roan was born Willard, Missouri on February, 19 1998, and her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. She was the oldest of four and she had a very religious upbringing; going to church three times a week and attending Christian camp every summer. In fact, many considered her a “God Girl” when she was growing up.

One of her turning points was seeing the video for the Lady Gaga song “Alejandro,” which came out when the singer was in middle school. The song shocked her but also titillated her at the same time. “I was like: ‘Oh my god, is this porn?’” she said in a recent interview. After that, her desire to be a famous singer was born in earnest. She lives that dream every day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more