Chappell Roan performs onstage for the kick off of the Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena
Category:
Music

How tall is Chappell Roan?

One thing's for sure: she's larger than life.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: May 16, 2024 05:37 am

You may or may not have heard of rising pop star Chappell Roan, but chances are she’ll be everywhere pretty soon. The 26-year-old pop sensation has been releasing music since she was 17 years old and every year she inches closer and closer to ubiquity.

Recommended Videos

She had a huge career surge when she opened for pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo earlier this year and also performed at Coachella. With all this attention, people want to know everything about her and her life, including how tall she is. Hint: not very.

Every artist has an origin story, and Roan’s is one that’s particularly of its time. Like a number of pop stars before her, Roan initially got attention by uploading covers of songs to the video-sharing site YouTube, quickly transitioning to her own songs and now mainstream success.

Her height

So, how tall is she? Well, Roan wears really high heels so it can be hard to tell, but it’s been (kind of) confirmed that she’s either 5’2 or 5’3 inches tall. This information comes from a number of sources. One person said “When I met her at one of her meet and greets, she was only like an inch taller than me and I’m 5’1” so it makes sense she’s 5’2”! I didn’t realize she was so short like me at first haha.”

Here’s another claim that cites the same height from X.

Despite the small stature, she feels larger than life when she performs – the sign of a true talent, even if it’s coming from such a small person.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 16, 2024
Read Article All ATEEZ songs in order, listed
ATEEZ K-POP
Category: Music
Music
All ATEEZ songs in order, listed
Staci White Staci White May 15, 2024
Read Article The 10 best Sabrina Carpenter songs, ranked
Category: Music
Music
The 10 best Sabrina Carpenter songs, ranked
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 14, 2024
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article When does Zach Bryan’s new album come out?
Zach Bryan
Category: Music
Music
When does Zach Bryan’s new album come out?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 16, 2024
Read Article All ATEEZ songs in order, listed
ATEEZ K-POP
Category: Music
Music
All ATEEZ songs in order, listed
Staci White Staci White May 15, 2024
Read Article The 10 best Sabrina Carpenter songs, ranked
Category: Music
Music
The 10 best Sabrina Carpenter songs, ranked
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 14, 2024
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article When does Zach Bryan’s new album come out?
Zach Bryan
Category: Music
Music
When does Zach Bryan’s new album come out?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'