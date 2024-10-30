‘I knew they were amazing’: Taylor Swift’s dad opens up about Traylor in unexpected airbourne dish sesh

Few people on this planet have a following as massive as Taylor Swift’s, and fame that huge has a tendency to trickle down.

Recommended Videos

As a result of TayTay’s worldwide appeal, the people that make up her circle — from her friends and boyfriends to her family — are often pulled into her mega-popular orbit. They become topics of conversation themselves, as people wonder after the humans the musical icon surrounds herself with. Even her father, a relatively quiet and reserved man, isn’t free from the treatment, but it seems Papa Swift isn’t too bothered by his fame-adjacent status.

He’s even willing to engage with his daughter’s fans, like the one who sat next to him on a recent flight out of New Orleans. A passerby captured footage of the pair chit-chatting as passengers filtered onto the plane, and within days the famous father’s seat partner had been revealed. She outed herself on TikTok, where the initial footage was going swiftly viral, and labeled herself as “the girl who was sitting next to Papa Swift.”

According to our girl, amusingly named Taylor, and the video she uploaded via her @taymoo102 TikTok page, she had no intention of sharing the details of their conversation with the world, but the world had different plans. After enduring constant requests from various Swifties, she finally relented and delivered a six-and-a-half-minute video for fans to enjoy.

Across those six and a half minutes, Taylor reveals the beautiful soul that helped the world’s biggest pop star become who she is. After noting that she’s not even that big of a Swift fan — she recognized Papa Swift on sight, but hasn’t actually attended a concert — Taylor quickly settled into a summary of their conversation.

It went pretty much how you’d expect, if you’ve ever chatted with a proud papa about his little girl. Mr. Swift spent the majority of the flight talking Taylor’s ear off (that sounds familiar — my own pops is a world-class talker) and showing off videos from his daughter’s concerts, complete with praise for various decisions made.

It was his comments on Travis Kelce that really caught fans’ attention, however, now that Ms. Tay has been settled down with her beau for more than a year. He’s apparently popular among all members of the Swift household, since Papa Swift says he, of all Taylor’s boyfriends over the last decade and change, “has made the biggest impact.”

Taylor’s dad is also a fan of the Kelce family as a whole, and revealed that he actually knew a fringe Kelce family relation before his daughter started dating the Chiefs’ tight end. “I already knew the family, I knew they were amazing,” he told his airborne neighbor.

Traylor already had the support of both Chiefs fans and Swifties, so it’s uplifting to learn the pairing also boasts support from the next most important man in Taylor’s life. He’s entirely on board with the relationship, and seems to see a real future for the couple, which begs the question — could wedding bells be in our future?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy