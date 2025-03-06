Meghan Markle’s half-brother holds nothing back as he gives savage review of sister’s new Netflix show

Not everyone is enjoying With Love, Meghan, but you’d at least expect her to be getting a little support from her own family right? Well, that’s not exactly the case, as her half-brother has brutally torn into Meghan Markle’s latest offering on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

It seems there’s little love left between siblings as Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan’s half-brother on her father’s side, called his sister’s show “bland and generic.” His comments fall in line with what many critics have also been saying about the new series.

Thomas Markle Jr. gives a savage review of With Love, Meghan

Appearing on TalkTV, Thomas was asked his thoughts on his sister’s show by presenter Kevin O’Sullivan and didn’t hold back. Thomas and Kevin spent the better part of 20 minutes discussing the show and tearing it and Meghan apart – it’s difficult to tell who out of the two hated watching it more. O’Sullivan called it, “stunningly boring,” while Thomas went a bit more in-depth with his takedown.

“The first five minutes it was just so bland and generic. And it looked like so much effort was made, like, put into it to make it look bland. It was just so like blah, like there was nothing sparkling about it, nothing jumped out. It was just Meghan talking in that bland, generic voice about nothing.”

Yeah, I don’t think he’s a fan. From what he said during the interview, it sounds like he didn’t even make it past the first episode, “Nothing about that episode… made me ever want to watch it again.”

Clearly, the show was too lacking in substance for Thomas, despite it being his own sister’s project. But not everyone felt that way, many actually did enjoy the eight-part series and have expressed their support for the duchess over on X.

Meghan Sussex s lifestyle show being in the top 10 most watched shows in 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇧🇪 🇵🇹 🇨🇭 🇨🇾 🇳🇱 🇭🇺 🇰🇪 🇩🇪 🇦🇪 🇸🇪 🇮🇪 🇱🇰 🇺🇬 🇨🇿 🇭🇷 in just 24 hours is chefs kiss… Congratulations to Meghan ✨❤️ #WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/uqAW2mhDMn — Latte’ (@Sante_latte) March 5, 2025

Could there be another reason that With Love, Meghan has bothered her half-brother so much?

Meghan and her family don’t have the best relationship

Meghan Markle is estranged from many of her family members, except for her mother, Doria Ragland. It’s well known that Meghan has almost completely cut off her father, Thomas Markle Sr. after he staged paparazzi photos before her wedding in 2018. The scandal played a part in Meghan’s equally bad relationship with her siblings on her father’s side, Samantha and Thomas Jr.

So, despite the relation, Thomas has zero reason to go easy on his half-sister. Later on in his interview with O’Sullivan he dismissed Meghan’s claims that she grew up cooking, “she didn’t cook anything for anybody ever growing up.” Of course, we have to take what Thomas says with a pinch of salt (cooking pun intended) as his non-existent relationship with Meghan could be prompting him to be a lot harsher than most. But then again, if anyone has an insight into what Meghan’s childhood was like it’d be her siblings.

Thomas also denied Meghan’s claims that she had grown up poor and underprivileged, calling it a “malarkey” story that, “she sold to the royal family for sympathy.” Meghan’s relationship between the royal family is scrutinized a lot, with constant speculation as to whether it can be salvaged. But her relationship with her own family seems like it might be even less salvageable, especially after all her brother has said.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy