‘Hot head’ Prince William is furious with Meghan Markle once again after latest ‘insult to Royal Family’

Fans of Royal rumbles would love for us to think that Prince William and Prince Harry spend their whole lives fizzing with fury over every little thing the other one does. That’s despite the fact both brothers seem pretty well-adjusted and fulfilled with their own lives despite their years-long estrangement. If you believe the latest rumors, though, William is indeed “furious” with Meghan Markle for her latest “insult to the Royal Family.”

We know William and sister-in-law Meghan have never gotten all along, thanks to the immense culture clash that makes them incompatible — we recently learned just how uncomfortable the socially awkward future sovereign felt around the touchy-feely former actress. Apparently, old feelings die hard as the Prince of Wales is said to be enraged with Meghan all over again due to… uh, an Instagram post in which she did a bit of gardening?

Prince William wants Meghan Markle to “leave Diana’s memory alone” after recent homage

Meghan caused something of a stir in late February when she shared a story to her Instagram in which she frolicked about in her garden. Although that sounds innocuous enough, it was Meghan’s choice of top that caught people’s attention. She was wearing a Northwestern University sweater, a match to the one Princess Diana memorably wore during a visit to the school in 1996.

According to New Idea, Meghan’s choice of attire is leaving her brother-in-law hopping mad. “Meghan, and her husband the Duke of Sussex, have done a lot to insult the royal family,” a supposed source told the outlet. “And while Meghan’s apparent copying of Diana’s style isn’t, on the surface, the ‘worst’ of her behaviors, for William, it’s touched a nerve.”

If you’re thinking that William being left foaming at the mouth over a harmless Instagram Story seems a bit much, the outlet’s source stressed that the prince has quite the temper being closed doors (something that Harry alleges in his book Spare, remember) and, naturally, he’s very protective about his late mother’s memory.

“William is known to have a hot head at times, so it’s not surprising he is sensitive about anything involving his mother,” the source continued. “He just wishes Meghan of all people would leave Diana’s memory alone.”

The notion of William scrolling through Instagram on his phone, perhaps while frequenting one of the golden restrooms in the palace, only to throw the device at a wall when he sees what Meghan’s wearing is quite the image. Seeing as William hardly updates his own social accounts, it does seem a bit far-fetched, although it is possible one of his aides would’ve clued him into Meghan’s video. Either way, does Meghan’s move warrant such a reaction? It should be stated that Meghan herself actually attended Northwestern University, so the fact that she owns a school sweatshirt probably shouldn’t be much of a scandal.

Of course, Meghan does have somewhat of a history of referencing Diana, mirroring multiple of her classic red carpet looks over the years. And then there were direct mentions of Diana in the couple’s Netflix show. But then, is it not natural for Meghan to want to keep the memory of the mother-in-law she never met alive? Insult or homage? Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective.

