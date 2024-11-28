Meghan Markle set to endure a lonely Christmas as family feuds mean there’s ‘zero chance’ of a festive reunion

The festive season is typically a time of year to be spent with family and Meghan Markle and her husband Harry are no different. However it will be a rather bittersweet occasion especially for Meghan who has a strained relationship with her own family – perhaps even more than Harry’s.

The couple, who have set up their own life in California, are all set for a happy Christmas celebration with their two children, Archie, 5 and Lilibet, 3. However, according to a source, this time of year serves as a melancholic reminder that their relationship with the rest of the family on both sides is practically non-existent at this point.

“For Harry. it reminds him that he doesn’t have any of his side of the family to celebrate with. The kids won’t be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favourite things growing up.”

Harry isn’t alone as his wife will likely be experiencing similar feelings of loneliness this Christmas. The relationship with her side of the family isn’t quite as fractured as she still has her mother who will no doubt be included in the couple’s festivities. However, Meghan hasn’t been on speaking terms with her father, Thomas Markle, for six years and apparently there is “almost zero chance of a reconciliation between her and her dad.”

What happened between Meghan and her father?

Meghan chose to remove Thomas from her life as she no longer trusts him. The Suits actress supposedly pushed him away after he staged several photoshoots for the paparazzi and spoke to the press days before Meghan’s wedding. He also shared personal details about his daughter to the tabloids for his personal gain. While Thomas has expressed his regret he has also shown that he has not learnt his lesson after being given a second chance and squandering it. Now it seems Meghan is no longer interested in a relationship with him – she even had King Charles walk her down the aisle in place of Thomas.

Thomas Markle has often expressed his desire to reconnect with his daughter, especially as his health has been on a downward trend these last few years – he had a heart attack in 2018 and a stroke in 2022. However, she seems dead set on keeping as much distance between her and her father as possible.

Meghan also has a sister, Samantha Markle, whom she has also cut off. The relationship between the two siblings is even worse than the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her father. Samantha has lashed out at her sister on numerous occasions and has even tried suing her for a libelous comment made by Meghan in the 2022 Harry and Meghan Netflix series. Samantha has also tried to pressure her sister into reconciling with her father before it’s too late although considering the history between them that seems unlikely.

So it looks set to be a relatively quiet Christmas for the Sussexes this year with both Harry and Meghan being cut off from a big chunk of their own family. The source claims that “They both really wish that they could have all their families together and have a huge Christmas but they know that will never happen.”

