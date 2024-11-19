‘They smear, threaten, and set out to destroy’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for being pure ‘evil’ by… Meghan’s sister?!

Through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we can see two very different ways that families can turn against each other. The Royal Family has infamously ostracized Harry since he ditched the U.K. in 2020 and basically pretends that he doesn’t exist. Meghan’s, meanwhile, have taken the opposite approach. Her estranged father, Thomas Markle, often talks to the press about his daughter, for instance.

Similarly, in case you didn’t know, Meghan also has a sibling she’s cut off contact with, much like her husband. Unlike Prince William, however, Samantha Markle has been lashing out at her half-sister over the past few years, attempting to sue Meghan for libelous comment made about her in Netflix’s Harry and Meghan Netflx series from 2022. Markle has already lost her case at the Florida Federal Court, but she’s now attempting to overturn the ruling at the Court of Appeals.

The fact that Samantha Markle is hitting back at her sister over personal remarks is ironic, considering that her lawyer has now blasted the Sussexes using some extremely colorful language.

“They are the evil”: Samantha Markle’s lawyer mocks Meghan and “Duke of Wails” amid family vs. family lawsuit

Samantha Markle’s appeal immediately caught a snag when the official documentation from her legal team was found to be riddled with errors. The lawsuit referred to Meghan by her pre-married name of “Markle” and even erroneously dubbed Harry “the Prince of Wales” — famously, the title sported by his brother, William. Meghan’s reps have requested that their client and her husband be called by their proper titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When Newsweek brought these objections to Markle’s team, her lawyer Peter Ticktin of the Ticktin Law Group had a blistering response, in which he not only mocked the couple’s request but proceeded to label Harry and Meghan with a list of other alternate titles.

“To most of us, Americans, we couldn’t give a tinker’s damn as to whether that prince is the Duke of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, or the Duke of Earl. In fact, I wish I could say it was simply a spelling mistake when he should have been the Duke of Wails,” Ticktin stated.

He then attacked Harry for his ties to the Aspen Institute, which he sarcastically called “the Ministry of Truth.” The prince served as a commissioner with the Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, which aimed to combat the spread of false information online.

“In all seriousness, we have a guy here in the United States who believes our 1st Amendment is ‘Bonkers’ meaning crazy, while he is one of 16 governors of a group called the Aspen Institute (the Ministry of Truth) who decide which statements on our internet should be deleted as misinformation,” Ticktin continued.

“So, this foreigner, if we ever gave out titles in America, should be known as the Minister of Fiction,” Ticktin opined. “This Duke is here as our guest, and his goal seems to be to control our speech.”

Last but not least, Ticktin reserved some of the roast for Harry and Meghan’s legal team, too, dubbing them “the Sussex Squad” and describing them as “evil” for trying to “destroy” the couple’s enemies. “The Sussex Squad smear, threaten, and set out to destroy anyone who criticizes Meghan or Harry,” Ticktin blasted. “They are the evil which Harry pretends to be against.”

Something tells us Harry is suddenly grateful that King Charles and Prince William don’t send him so much as a Christmas card let alone a lawsuit.

