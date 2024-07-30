Prince William’s future upset Meghan Markle and ‘sparked tension,’ but now her past threatens to end what she does have

From being the focus of media and Royal criticism to giving up on her career, Meghan Markle has done a lot to distance herself from Prince William’s future and secure the life she currently has. But it might soon acquire a concerning question mark.

Recommended Videos

How long can she keep it intact?

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry admitted being “embarrassed” living in the small, two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage with Meghan while his brother and Kate Middleton languished comfortably in Apartment 1A, the 20-room house in Kensington Palace. Compared to his house house, the future King and Queen’’s home was “museum-like.”

Apparently, he wasn’t the only one bothered by the massive disparity as royal commentator Robert Jobson, in his new biography Catherine, Princess of Wales, has claimed (via GB News) that the Duchess of Sussex was “surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living.

“It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the couples.”

Meghan understood, of course, that William was in the direct line of succession, but she felt that Harry, as a royal prince, deserved more than he had.”

Though the couple soon made their home in the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage in 2019, the tension allegedly lingered.

He lived at Nottingham Cottage which looks like a council flat, he was going to be another Andrew or Margaret relying on handouts from an heir or borrowing money from unsavory characters. Meghan employed people for the tig, she had a fashion line with Reitmans . Yes upgraded him pic.twitter.com/hqYpv9bR1Z — Busty (@busty01) November 28, 2023

But by 2020, the couple had left all that behind and moved to America, away from seeing and living the partiality that stemmed from William being a future king. Meghan and Harry started a new life in the U.S., carving their own space, making deals with Netflix, doing charity work, etc. They built a reputation that preservers despite the ongoing Royal rift and the many accusatory fingers leveled at the duo.

But Meghan’s past — that refuses to let go — curse her present

Well, that past has a name — Thomas Markle, the Suits star’s estranged father with whom she has maintained zero contact since her wedding. But, even when he is not actively talking to publications, he is still damaging his daughter’s life (yep, the life he tried to peddle to media houses).

Multiple actions of Thomas contributed to pushing Meghan to make the decision she did — his staged paparazzi pictures before her marriage even as she and Harry attempted to stop him, his complete disregard of their olive branch that all missteps will be forgotten if he puts the brakes on his actions, sharing his daughter’s personal letter to him with the media for money, and his empty threat of petitioning California courts because he was that desperate to see his grandchildren.

Earlier this year, Thomas became a heartbroken grandfather, lamented how he is “in the same boat” as King Charles, and warned Meghan that keeping Princess Lilibet and Prince Arhcie from their maternal and paternal side of the family will affect them negatively “for the rest of their lives.”

Meghan's dad is begging her 'to end their fued' ahead of his 80th birthday.

Thomas Markle staged photos days before her wedding for money and passed on a private letter she wrote to him to the press.

He has also constantly bashed Meghan at any given chance.

She owes him nothing. pic.twitter.com/h2cCiWiDFB — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) June 23, 2024

Was Meghan moved by his words? Nope. But Royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell was and to “help” the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas, she set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of collecting £10,000. It has now crossed £45,000 with the aid of 2,300 donors — the amount continues to rise and so does the number of donors who presumably also believe that Meghan is in the wrong for icing out her father.

While this rising number will most probably not mend the trust Thomas Markle broke, it does pitch Meghan and Harry into a bad light. Many in the comments of the fundraiser have not shied away from calling the Duchess for what they call “painful injustice” and are demanding that she “should hang her head in shame.”

Meghan is already living with the blame of breaking up the Royal family, can the Sussex’s reputation — on which their survival in America depends — manage to survive the accusation of a daughter abandoning her ailing father and a son-in-law who allegedly never even met him?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy