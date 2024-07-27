Image Credit: Disney
Meghan Markle and Prince William
Photo by Karwai Tang/Wireimage/Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Prince William will not forgive ‘rude and abrasive’ Meghan Markle as she schedules date to risk her life for Prince Harry

William is not willing to let the past go.
Published: Jul 27, 2024 07:43 am

Apparently, the situation for the couple is now dire enough that Meghan Markle plans on risking her life to seek forgiveness from Prince William, but he is not ready to budge.

Meghan and Prince Harry may have committed a lot of glaring errors in the eyes of the Royal Family, mistakes so damning that their every attempt to seek reconciliation or erase the past has been coldly rebuffed. The Frogmore Cottage, their home in the U.K., is now Prince Andrew’s to take if he is willing and King Charles refuses to see his youngest even when he is mere miles away.

According to Royal expert Christopher Anderson, in a chat with Fox News, Meghan won’t miss the next Invictus Games even though Harry is very scared that Meghan could face an acid or knife attack triggered by all the negative press if she visits the U.K. with the significantly reduced security the couple now has post their step down as senior Royals.

“I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way. Neither do the British courts.”

Meghan has constantly missed being next to Harry every time he visits the U.K. — even when he made the journey upon learning about Charles’ cancer — but if she does make the trip this time, despite all the dangers, the step wouldn’t just show their solidarity as a couple but also allow them to reach out to the palace together to seek a meeting.

But a peace talk is not in the books, at least not until Prince William forgives them

It has been stressed time and again that while King Charles runs the crown and its duties, it is William who makes the decisions about the Royal family — and he has indefinitely banned his brother from ever returning. Why? As per Royal expert Hilary Fordwich, William’s ire at Harry is over Meghan who he finds severely lacking what it needs to be a Royal — something he had warned his brother about back in 2019. A moment that led to a physical fight in 2019 which has been documented in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

“Harry wrote that William called Meghan ‘difficult,’ ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive,’ all traits not appreciated by the British,” said Fordwich, adding that at the moment, there are “zero” reasons that would change the current animosity towards the Duchess of Sussex. Hmm, well, the next Invictus Games is years away. Who knows, maybe by then Meghan will manage to do the impossible and break the ice — after all, the Royals didn’t expect Harry to fall in love with the Suits star, so what is stopping Meghan from becoming another unexpected phenomenon to alter what the future has in store for everyone.

