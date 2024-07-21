Shocking 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo Meghan Markle threatened to 'damage' the Royal family Donald Trump Joe Biden 'The Boys' season 4 finale
Image Credit: Disney
Prince William on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Not Meghan Markle, not Royal greed, a third reason made Prince William ‘give up’ on Prince Harry

If true, Harry's Royal future still stands a chance.
Published: Jul 21, 2024 08:03 am

Ever since reports of Prince William banning Prince Harry from the Royal family started doing the rounds, the ever-widening distance between the two brothers — who used to have a close bond – continues to make many question the reason that prompted the future king’s ire. Is Meghan Markle the reason? Harry’s Spare? Willy’s greed for the crown? Answer — none of the above.

Yes, Prince William’s “warning” to Harry about Meghan did come true and yes, he was furious when the couple went to Nigeria where they behaved and were treated as senior Royals, and he isn’t exactly happy with how the two have maligned the name of the family since they left the U.K. But his peace of mind, beef with Meghan, or the worry about the reputation of the Royal family didn’t push him to decide to cut ties with his brother, as highlighted by Royal expert Ingrid Seward in a chat with Mirror William “doesn’t give up easily.”

What prompted William to keep his brother Harry away from the Royals?

The decision was reportedly not made by a brother or a concerned Royal who would ascend the throne one day. It was taken by a worried husband.

BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, in a chat with Fabulous (via The Sun), shared how Kate Middleton and the fact that she is suffering from cancer steered William in the direction of finally giving up on his little brother

“William has never been more protective of his wife and children as now. He is taking special care to prioritise her health and the welfare of his young family, even in the face of some people saying he should be taking on more public engagements.

William can be stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family and their privacy.”

So, does that mean that this distance between the brothers is temporary and will remain till Kate recovers completely? In that case, things might be looking up for Harry in the near future as, despite the unexpected health care, his sister-in-law appears to be responding really well to the treatment based on how radiant she looked at the Trooping Colors events (something that sparked a fresh batch of rumors). While Meghan’s future within the Royal family remains uncertain, maybe, just maybe, the golden Royal trio — Harry, William, and Kate — will be back regardless of the geographical distance.

