‘Travis is her protector in every sense of the word’: Countdown for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding worms its way into Swiftie land as it’s confirmed they are ‘unbeatable together’

Given how outspoken and daring she has been over the past two years, Taylor Swift has every reason to feel a twinge of anxiety and panic whenever she goes out, but Travis Kelce’s assertive presence has given her a lot of courage, with a prospective engagement and more in the near future for the entertainment world’s “unbeatable” couple.

Since they began dating in 2023, Taylor and Travis have been photographed together dozens of times. From Miss Americana attending the Chiefs’ games and bringing a whole different level of attention to the world of football (where she goes, paparazzi and drama aren’t far behind, after all) to Travis showing up at The Eras Tour and showing his support for Taylor’s music in any way he can, the two seem to be inseparable, and overall delighting in the spring of their sudden romance.

The Swifties are all here for it, too, noting how happier Taylor has grown since she got involved with the footballer. Now, according to a source close to the award-winning singer, the couple is all but ready to take the next serious step, because Taylor feels physically and emotionally safe with Travis.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source told Page Six.

Kelce realizes this too, and he isn’t going to do anything to jeopardize what he has with Taylor. “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word,” the source added. “He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

That doesn’t mean you should expect to see Taylor at every Chiefs game from now on. Ever since her tour dates in Vienna were canceled in light of a planned terrorist attack said to have been orchestrated by ISIS, Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, and the orange cheeto-in-chief’s subsequent childish outburst, Taylor’s security team takes extra steps to ensure her safety. “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source explains.

Another industry insider close to Taylor said to Page Six that a proposal may not be far off. “Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor. I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together.”

Taylor is currently performing in the last leg of The Eras Tour, already the highest-grossing concert in history and surpassing the records set by The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, and Coldplay. The tail end of this spectacular celebration of Taylor’s entire discography is taking her to Canada in late November all the way to Dec. 8, where she’s expected to hold shows in both Toronto and Vancouver.

And after that, who’s to say what awaits Taylor and Travis when they come back from the latest round of their respective conquests? The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that every Swiftie on the planet is going to lose their mind if and when the latter gets down on one knee to pop the question to the biggest pop star on the planet.

