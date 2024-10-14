Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce date night: Elegance meets comfort as they match styles with a subtle detail hinting at an adorable private joke

Taylor Swift is one of the most influential artists of our times — and her awards and broken records prove that. But Swift is more than just a singer-songwriter, and everything she touches turns to gold, proving she’s the ultimate influencer. Whether it’s endorsing Kamala Harris for President, donning glitter freckles, or styling the Chiefs merch into a new genre of fashion, mother is always mothering.

Over the weekend, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had a full agenda with multiple New York City date nights. The two had some time off right before Swift embarks on the last leg of her Eras Tour, and their outfits were truly something. Although at first sight there seemed to be no apparent connection, eagled-eyed Swifties found one.

For the first date night, which included a double date with Swift’s BFFs Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Taylor Swift went all in, donning expensive designer outfits. She had a Gucci net corset top, Louis Vuitton platform boots, a Ralph Lauren long coat, and a Dior saddle bag, all paired with a slightly more affordable RTA Mason pleated skirt.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, he wore a navy bowling shirt, Jacquemus Simon horse-printed short-sleeve shirt called “The Simon Shirt.” He paired with navy blue pants and white sneakers, and their outfits couldn’t have been more different. While Swift was all about elegance, Kelce’s outfit was more dad-outfit than date-outfit, yet it does seem to hint at a meaningful private joke.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not horsing around about their style

Although Swift’s outfit was worth thousands of dollars, including her designer jewelry, and served a high-end look, she found a way to subtly match her beau’s outfit — yes, the weird horse shirt.

Eagled-eyed fans noted that Swift’s Dior bag is a saddle bag, a small recognition of Kelce’s horse-printed shirt. Popular Taylor Swift fan account @swiftiesforeternity joked, “Maybe they’re paying homage to Travis’s racehorse: Swift Delivery.” National Horse Day is also Dec. 13, which is — you guessed right — Taylor Swift’s birthday.

Taylor Swift is notorious for her references and Easter eggs, and fans are always sure she’s hinting at something with her lyrics, style, and social media posts. Although she seems to refrain from making any music references when she’s attending Kansas City Chiefs games, her outfits when she’s out and about are all up for interpretation.

Digging deeper, could this reference one of Swift’s underrated ballads, “White Horse”? We can only guess.

Date night number two had many fans guessing — also because of her purse. While the first night she donned a saddle bag that matched Travis Kelce’s shirt, the second bag fueled the rumors about her upcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version) re-record. For the night out, Swift wore an Annie’s Ibiza velvet corset and skirt, with her hair styled in soft curls. The black bag everyone is talking about is called “Mirror Snake Shoulder Bag,” and comes from Roberto Cavalli.

If you haven’t figured out where I’m going next, don’t worry, I’ve got you. Snakes are the main theme of the Reputation album, heavily influenced by her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West, who edited a phone call to make her look like she agreed to a controversial lyric on West’s “Fame” song, and later called her a snake. She used that in her art, becoming the main visual of the album.

Going further into this, Roberto Cavalli is the designer behind the ever-famous, overused jumpsuit on the Reputation Era during her Eras Tour. Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is easily one of the most anticipated re-records ever since she announced her plans to own her music in 2019. After many hints and references like the one above, there’s no date attached to the album’s release date Although the reference to Reputation is merely speculation, we have to admit that Taylor Swift truly shined this weekend, horses and snakes aside.

