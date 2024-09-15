‘She is living rent free in his head’: Donald Trump only needs four words to describe the saltiness he still feels days after Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris

Just last Tuesday, the political and entertainment worlds were equally flipped upside down following Taylor Swift’s earth-shattering presidential endorsement for Kamala Harris. Days later, Republican candidate Donald Trump is still bathing in the saltiness he feels, so much so that he decided to spew exactly what he thinks about the Folklore singer.

With Swift’s endorsement happening merely minutes after the debate between Harris and Trump concluded, the endorsement notably left the Trump campaign feeling absolutely rattled — especially with Swift memorably calling out the Orange Thanos Variant in her Instagram post for Trump’s disgusting use of AI generated content to try and push the narrative that Swift had already endorsed him for president. Nice try, Donny.

But for a politician who embodies the epitome of narcissism and makes it appear as though no one person can shake him to his inner core, Trump has undoubtedly just let the world know that Swift’s endorsement has actually angered him beyond belief, with the pop superstar now being considered as his own personal Kryptonite.

Taking to Truth Social to express his complete displeasure, the Cheeto overlord certainly did not mince words as he proudly proclaimed that he hates Taylor Swift. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!,” Trump wrote in the post in all-caps, with the post easily being seen as the equivalent of a toddler throwing a tantrum in the supermarket because their mom didn’t let them put a box of Count Chocula cereal into the shopping cart.

Image via Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

For those familiar with Trump’s consistent meltdowns and ever-prominent bullying, using one of the most vile and hardest words in the English language to describe his feelings is definitely not a surprise. Imagine being so full of yourself that you would happily proclaim that you “hate” somebody simply because they share a political opinion different from your own and instead decided to endorse the policies of your opponent.

As deplorable as this behavior is, however, the MAGA base will quickly gather to defend the convicted felon — because let’s face it, if they’ll defend Trump being found guilty on 34 counts in court, then they’ll certainly defend any degree of childish behavior that simply oozes from his orange pores.

From the MAGA leader sharing AI generated images of Swift’s “support” to his campaign selling knock-off Eras tour merch, to this now-despicable post, it’s hard to argue with the notion that Trump’s seemingly endless obsession over Swift and her political choices is just getting started. Alexa, play “Look What You Made Me Do.”

