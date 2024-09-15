Donald Trump might be over his Taylor Swift rage as he gives her the chance to double her net worth

At first, former President Donald Trump said pop superstar Taylor Swift was going to “pay a price” for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead of him. However, he may have cooled down because he blatantly copied her “Eras” tour merchandise on a T-shirt, potentially opening himself up to a lawsuit that could end up being quite lucrative for the singer.

Despite the double punch of losing the debate and Swift endorsing Harris immediately after, Trump seems to still want to use the singer for support, even if she has no intention of supporting him, and has been quite vocal about that in the past. He listed the $36 shirts on both his website and the website of his VP candidate, JD Vance.

The shirt is not even a little bit subtle. It’s a grid of photos from different “eras” of Trump’s political career with a picture of himself in black and white the middle with his fist raised.

🚨NEW MERCH🚨



Calling all Swifties for Trump



Get your Trump Era shirt today 👉https://t.co/HkA7LwHhIC pic.twitter.com/gqqITeCOFb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 12, 2024

Instead of saying “The Eras Tour” on the bottom, it says “Make America Great Again.” Original! It feels like Swift, who has not responded to the shirt yet, could take this one to court and sue for copyright infringement. Of course, this type of blatant theft is par for the course for the former president.

Trump frequently uses songs by artists without their permission on the campaign trail, and many artists have gone to court over it. Trump usually claims that he has a “political campaign license agreement” to use songs at his events. While that is a thing, an artist is allowed to opt out, like the Rolling Stones did when he was using “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” They threatened to sue and he was forced to stop using it.

Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, are up in arms and out for blood. X user dmoore immediately tagged the star in a post, telling her she needs a “CEASE and DESIST.” Also included in the message is the fun hashtag “#DonaldTrumpIsWeirdAF.”

Hey, @taylorswift13 Have y'all seen this yet? @realDonaldTrump is COPYING your "Eras Tour" T-Shirt in his likeness! Can you BELIEVE it! There ought to be a LAW against this! "CEASE and DESIST", I think?#HarrisWalz2024 #DonaldTrumpIsWeirdAF https://t.co/hvFg3PXrUG — dmoore (@iamdawnee) September 12, 2024

Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, is known to be very protective of the singer and her merchandise. A fan tagged her and said, “do your thing, girl.”

Fans have united and are excited about the prospect of “another lawsuit.” Another fan wrote that “she can afford better lawyers than he can.” Here’s a fun one with a Simpsons reference:

Another fan suggested she fight fire with fire by making merch that says “see you in court.”

@taylorswift13 if you don’t make “see you in court” merch after this, idk who you are anymore😭😂 — hunter (@h_bryniarski) September 13, 2024

Regardless, everyone is dying to see Trump fork out some money to the pop star. Considering his track record in court is not great, her chances are looking pretty good.

