‘Omg. This is brutal’: Donald Trump’s cringe reaction to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris shows how fast the mighty can fall

Fresh on the heels of one of the spiciest and most fiery debates in U.S. history between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the world cannot stop buzzing about the jaw-dropping aftermath, which saw Taylor Swift officially endorsing Harris for president.

Leading up to the debate, a whirlwind of chatter circulated as to whether or not Swift would endorse either candidate — especially after she remained publicly silent after Trump used AI-generated images depicting Swift’s “support” of him. Considering her endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020, Swifties figured it was only a matter of time until she remained loyal to the Democratic Party and endorsed Harris — which she did last night via her official Instagram account.

A monumental endorsement of this caliber is a sure-fire boost of morale for the Harris-Walz campaign. And while Swifties and Democratic voters are off celebrating the much-needed endorsement in one of the most important elections in our nation, Trump is feeling completely disoriented and unsure of how to respond.

Following the debate, reports caught up with the Orange Thanos Variant and attempted to gauge his reaction to Swift’s endorsement of his election opponent. “I have no idea,” Trump immediately responded as he shook his head and drifted his attention elsewhere.

Omg. This is brutal.



REPORTER: What's your reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris?



TRUMP: I have no idea pic.twitter.com/2usS3SNVgi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

Oh, you have no idea? Well, you certainly could’ve fooled us, Donny, because it was apparent during several moments in the debate that your goal was to make it appear as though you had an idea of a “plan” to help the country during its glaring time of crisis, division, and panic — but apparently, Trump insists that he only has “concepts of a plan.” Good to know!

Once the news had sunk in, Trump ominously said that Swift “will pay the price for that“. But hey, that’s far from the most threatening message she got last night!

As for the endorsement itself, Swift made it abundantly clear that she did a fair amount of research and critical thinking before choosing between the two politicians, which eventually led her to the ultimate decision of endorsing a candidate who, in her own words, “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

As for Trump, his ever-growing confusion only increases with each passing day, with a handful of commenters on the post above insisting that his response to the question “pretty much describes his entire world” — lost, confused, and possessing virtually no idea on how to steer the sinking ship of the Trump-Vance ticket.

