‘She will pay the price for that’: Donald Trump responds to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris, and yes it’s creepy and threatening

One of the more iconic moments of last night’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris happened not during the showdown, but after it. Mere moments after the candidates walked off stage, pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in a surprise move that stole a lot of the spotlight from Trump himself. In an early morning interview on Fox and Friends, he let the world know just how he felt about it.

During a more than 15-minute interview, Trump claimed the debate was “three to one” with the moderators on his opponent’s side. “They kept correcting me,” he whined. He also said that Harris told “outright lies” and he dusted off one of his old favorites: that the debate was “totally rigged.”

Near the end of the interview, Trump sycophant Steve Doocy brought up the Swift Harris endorsement in a suspiciously casual tone: “Hey I’ve got a quick question for you. Out of nowhere after the debate last night, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. What do you think?”

Anyone want to bet that he wasn’t thrilled? “Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better,” Trump chuckled. He was referring of course to Swift’s friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

There’s been some controversy over Brittany’s “liking” one of Trump’s social media posts, to which Trump said “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.” The controversy deepened when Swift was recently seen embracing Brittany at the U.S. Open, with many demanding she reveal her political affiliations. Well, she did.

Trump continued: “I was not a Taylor Swift fan; it was just a question of time. She couldn’t.. you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. … She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He then reiterated his support of “Brittany” who he called “a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.” This response was a bit more thought out (for Trump anyway) than his response when he was asked about the endorsement in the spin room immediately following the debate. When asked about it then, he simply said, “I have no idea.”

Back in 2020, Swift revealed that she regretted not speaking out against Trump in 2016. In a scene during her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, she was getting ready to endorse Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate in Tennessee. Someone in her team told her that she might incur the wrath of the then-president. She said, “F–k that. I don’t care. … I’m sad I didn’t say it two years ago.”

