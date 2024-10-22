Taylor Swift gets soaked in Florida as Travis Kelce’s coach gets compared to her cat

Taylor Swift recently got soaked through her sparkling boots while performing in the last leg of The Eras Tour in Miami, Florida, but somehow the more trendy story of the week was the hilarious likeness between Travis Kelce‘s coach Andy Reid and Taylor’s cat, Olivia Benson.

2024’s ultimate power couple is still making waves, each in their own way. Taylor is busy bringing the highest-grossing concert in history to a deafening crescendo, while Kelce is back playing for the Chiefs, this time in a way that proves the couple will never go out of style. It’s strange to think that The Eras Tour is finally ending. It feels like only yesterday when Taylor treated us to the bedazzling, bejeweled show for the first time; a 3-hour ride across each era in Miss Americana’s discography, finished with amazing choreography, intricate mise-en-scène, and more than a dozen outfit changes.

Attending The Eras Tour is an experience that you’re not likely to forget for quite a while, and sometimes, even Mother Nature comes in clutch to make the night more memorable. Take the recent Miami, Florida shows, for instance, which, according to Taylor, marked the final time in The Eras Tour that she and Swifties were under pouring rain; what they’ve come to refer to as “rain shows.”

Taylor performed in the Hard Rock Stadium, having also done so previously during 2018’s Reputation Stadio Tour. She also let everybody know that this will be the last rain show in The Eras Tour, as the rest of the venues from now on will all be indoors.

“So we are obviously having a very, very special, unique kind of concert tonight, and that is the kind of concert where it just rains the entire time,” she said. “Here’s the thing. This night, tonight, was the very last opportunity we possibly could have on the Eras Tour to have a rain show because every stadium from here on out is indoors.”

Taylor is no stranger to performing in a downpour. She’s had experience doing so since the days of Fearless, and not only does the rain not hinder the performance at all, but the record-breaking singer seems to thrive in it, believing that the experience is all the more magical because what’s more fitting than a drizzle, when “Midnight Rain” is performed by T-Swizzle?

While Taylor was busy singing her heart out and getting drenched, the story that received even more attention than the mystical Miami shows was her Scottish Fold, Olivia Benson, who was recently compared to Travis Kelce’s coach Andy Reid. You might remember the guy from the time Travis was shouting in his face during Super Bowl LVIII, and how he took it as calmly as you could imagine. Now, the internet is convinced he shares more than just a serene countenance with the feline race.

I guess Karma is now truly the guy on the Chiefs.

Taylor is now going to New Orleans, Louisiana between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, and then Indianapolis, Indiana between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, marking the end of The Eras Tour shows in the United States. The tail end of the journey will take place in Canada, where she’s expected to perform both in Toronto and Vancouver through to December.

