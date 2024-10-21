‘Let’s burn the red one before she uses it again’: Taylor Swift debuted several new outfits for The Eras Tour, including a brand-new ‘Reputation’ jumpsuit

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, and since then, she has delighted her fans with a plethora of glittering dresses and shiny outfits for her many eras. However, one costume stayed the same — the one for the Reputation era. As Swift embarked on the final leg of the tour, this came with many outfit changes, including a brand-new Reputation one.

Recommended Videos

Swift has changed many outfits since the Eras tour began, except for one, all with different colors or styles. She has nine eras in the current concert, starting with Lover, which includes a bodysuit and a jacket, Fearless, which is often a fringe, sparkling dress, Speak Now, the shortest era which includes a pastry-looking gown.

The Red era included multiple outfits, with a T-shirt with lyric references, different sparkly jumpsuits, and later a long glittering coat on top. With the new changes, Folklore and Evermore share the same dress, which is a flowy, often wide-sleeved long gown, switching for a two-piece short skirt and crop top for the 1989 era, which she mixed and matched.

The Tortured Poets Department era switched several outfits, including a crumbled white dress with lyrics on the skirt, long in the back and short in the front, a military jacket on top, and later a two-piece high-waisted shorts with a crop top with a long jacket. The surprise songs included a ruffly, short-in-the-front, long-in-the-back dress with different colors. For the last era, Midnights, she had a T-shirt dress with a matching faux fur jacket, a sparkling bodysuit, and later, a matching faux fur jacket.

What were the new Eras Tour outfit changes?

Swift returned to her homeland of the United States to kickstart the last leg of her Eras Tour. The first stop was in Miami with a three-night show, where she unveiled several brand-new outfits and celebrated the last rain show. The new additions included three brand-new Roberto Cavalli custom designs, as well as a custom Jenny Packham one.

The Roberto Cavalli additions included a sparkling fringe mini dress in white and light blue for her Fearless era, a brand-new Reputation asymmetrical catsuit, and ombre variations for the surprise section dress. The Jenny Packman custom outfit consisted of a lavender T-shirt dress with Swarovski crystals and a faux fur jacket in the same shade for the Midnights era / “Lavender Haze” section.

Swift has also delighted fans with a brand-new Speak Now blue sparking gown from Reem Acra on Night 2. She also acknowledged the changes during her acoustic section speech, telling fans she had a brand-new dress for the shows.

Despite all the changes, as exciting and shiny as they were, only one attracted a strong reaction.

The Reputation outfit change drew the strongest reaction

To the untrained eye, the new Reputation jumpsuit might look very similar to the previous outfit, which was in the same style with red snakes. However, the differences are more visible as you take a closer look, despite maintaining the asymmetric look. Dropping the black-green vibe of the album, Swift opted for a black-gold color combo, with a more distinct snake design, resembling Karyn, the huge snake she had during her Reputation Stadium Tour. The golden snakes were bigger and readier to attack.

At the same time, the new colors are more in line with the outfits she wore on the tour promoting the album, as well as all the gold references from the lyrics. The fans in the audience, as well as those online, couldn’t contain their excitement and hoped she wouldn’t revert to the old one.

https://twitter.com/imalltoowell/status/1847446461094777140 She can finally burn old one — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) October 19, 2024

lets burn the red one before she uses it for the rest of the leg — ethan (@ilyciwyw) October 19, 2024 She can finally burn old one — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) October 19, 2024

Unsurprisingly, though, she still hasn’t announced the highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version). She performed a mashup on Night 2 between Debut’s “Should’ve Said No” and “I Did Something Bad,” further hinting she might do a double release and take back her name (given her self-titled debut album) and her reputation with a dual re-record release.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy