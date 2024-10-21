‘The very last opportunity’: Taylor Swift just celebrated a beloved concert tradition for the last time on the Eras Tour

Since March 2023, Swifties have been one of the best-fed fandoms of all time, with an ongoing tour, a new album, and two re-records releases. Taylor Swift embarked on the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, the Eras Tour, which took her to five continents and over 130 shows. With only four stops left in the 152-show tour, everyone is making the most of the concerts, which are now starting to celebrate the last milestones.

Taylor Swift is back in the U.S., kicking off the last leg of the Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida, with three incendiary shows. The last set of shows comes after ending her European tour on Aug. 20, and it came with some new exciting chances in outfits.

At the same time, there weren’t many changes to the set the way she did when adding The Tortured Poets Department era in May during the Paris, France show, she did notice that Miami had something the Eras Tour will never enjoy again.

The Eras Tour Miami night 3 was the last rain show

https://twitter.com/JoselinTello1/status/1848184055663145300

Many other artists out there avoid performing in unfriendly weather scenarios but not Taylor Swift. As long as the weather is not too cold and there’s no danger for anyone involved, Taylor Swift is willing to dance in a storm in her best dress, fearless.

A little rain has never stopped her and, for a long time, rain shows have not pushed through but made the rain an exciting unpaid actor in a sacred experience for Swift and her fans.

Out of the three concert nights in Miami, it rained on the first and last night. During the last one on Oct. 20, Swift acknowledged something that is making us fear the end of the concert: that it was the last rain show during her speech in the Folklore era before “Betty.”

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1848207518608306530

“Here is the thing, this night tonight was the very last opportunity we possibly could’ve had on the Eras Tour to have a rain show.” With her hair soaking wet and holding her guitar, Swift continued, “Cause every stadium from here on out is indoors… so, it’s kind of magical, don’t you think?”

The Miami shows were a huge thrill. For the first night, she performed a song from her debut self-titled album, “Tim McGraw” with “Timeless,” a From the Vault track off her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album on guitar. For the piano, she mashed Folklore‘s “This Is Me Trying” with Lover‘s “Daylight.”

On Oct. 19, she started the acoustic set with “Should’ve Said No” from Debut and morphed into Reputation’s “I Did Something Bad,” further fueling the rumors of a double release, popularly dubbed Debutation. For the piano stint, she performed a TTPD-Fearless (Taylor’s Version) mashup, with “loml” and “White Horse,” sending fans into a frenzy with her huge smile while singing the lyrics, “I’m gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well.”

The last night, Swift played a mashup of two 1989 (Taylor’s Version) songs on guitar, choosing “Out of the Woods” and “All You Had to Do Was Stay.” For the piano section, she chose a Folklore-TTPD combo, “Mirrorball” and “Guilty as Sin.”

The Eras Tour has fifteen more shows in four remaining stops, two in the U.S. in New Orleans and Indianapolis, and two in Canada, in Toronto and Vancouver. The billion-dollar grossing, 152-show tour will wrap on Dec. 8. Although there are no more rain shows in store, she surely has more surprises coming up.

