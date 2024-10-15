‘The most wondrous experience’: Taylor Swift celebrates the end of The Eras Tour with 2 surprise items, and one might make you scream

The last leg of the highest-grossing, international The Eras Tour is quickly approaching. The Swifties are not ready to give it up, and neither is Taylor Swift, who has just announced that she will celebrate the end of her amazing tour with two surprises — and one of them has been a long time coming.

When Taylor Swift embarked on The Eras Tour on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, no one knew what to expect. Fans had no idea what the massive show would entail, which kept adding new parts throughout its over one-year run. Swift herself had no idea what she would encounter as she took the stage in so many places around the world, some of them for the first time. Multiple sold-out stadium shows later, Swift is supposed to kickstart the final part of The Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida, which might bring even more surprises.

The official Eras Book Tour will accompany a highly-anticipated musical release

On Oct. 15, a few days before she is supposed to take the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Swift officially announced that she is releasing a book for the tour, alongside the highly-anticipated The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl.

Her eleventh studio album broke multiple records and is the highest-selling record of the year, and she plans to keep it that way. Two hours after the release of The Tortured Poets Department on Apr. 19, Swift announced that it was actually a double album, adding 15 more tracks only available on digital format. Now, it’s heading to vinyl and CD.

The surprise announcement comes with four bonus tracks, which will be “I Can See You,” “You Are In Love,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” and “Maroon,” according to Taylor Swift Charts. While none of these tracks is from TTPD, it makes sense to add them, since they appeared in the surprise songs section at the end of the Disney Plus concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

The announcement is exciting because fans have been asking for a vinyl version of The Anthology since it came out on Apr. 19. Now, we know Taylor is listening — so can we have Reputation (Taylor’s Version) now? The Queen of Easter Eggs further teased the re-recording in this video, as well, as the clip slowed down once it reached the Reputation Era, focusing on it more than the other eight eras. But let’s bounce back to the new goodies, until she finally quits gatekeeping Rep TV.

The official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book will give further insight into the wonders of the billion-dollar tour, with behind-the-scenes photos and personal insight from Swift. Target also classified it as a biography/ autobiography, not the novel that was rumored.

“Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour,” Swift explained about her tour, which included over 100 shows across five continents. “Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became.”

Both items will be available to purchase in Target stores only on Black Friday, and later on Target app and Target.com on Nov. 30. Details about international purchases should come at a later date.

