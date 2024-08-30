Is Taylor Swift set to release a novel after The Eras Tour?

In the last few years, Taylor Swift has been treating fans to all kinds of goodies — new albums, re-recorded albums to own her music, as well as the record-breaking Eras Tour. With plans to make her feature film directorial debut next, is she becoming an author as well?

Taylor Swift is the biggest pop artist at the moment, and there is a reason why. Aside from her millions of fans, Swift has been working around the clock to reach all her goals. With numerous broken records, several continents visited with her Eras Tour, and many football games attended to support her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, it looks like Swift doesn’t have the same 24 hour day we do, because she just does so much.

With The Eras Tour bound to end in December (and we’re not ready), Swift already has many plans for the future. Now, there are also rumors that she will release a novel, so is that true?

Taylor Swift is not in her “author” era

Swift has proven her magic with the quill so many times in her heart wrenching songs, but she has yet to make her debut as a published author. On Aug. 30, rumors started circulating that the “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter is planning to release her debut novel, which she wrote at the young age of 14. The novel is titled A Girl Called Girl, and follows the story of a mother who had hoped for a son instead of a daughter. Swift wrote the novel when she was just a teenager but it remained under wraps until now, as The Mirror reports she registered the title on Aug. 20.

It is believed Swift also secured a trademark name and merch and that the draft, which has never been published, is in the care of her parents. So far, it’s unclear whether she ever plans to release said novel or if it’s something she wants to keep for herself, but the rumors that she will release it after The Eras Tour concludes are false. This brings back memories from late 2023, when Swifties speculated the singer was Elly Conway, the author of the recently adapted Henry Cavill-led film Argylle. Despite several Swift-related clues and Easter eggs, she wasn’t the author of the spy series.

Her future after The Eras Tour has become the subject of much speculation for the media and the Swifties. Swift has been constantly working in the last few years, releasing no less than five new albums and four re-recordings since 2019, as well as planned and performed on a massive, worldwide tour. The “All Too Well” songwriter surely needs some rest after the billion-dollar grossing, exhausting, yet-rewarding Eras Tour, but we do know some of her plans. Swift has yet to release the re-recordings for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and her self-titled debut album, and is officially set to make her directorial debut with a yet-untitled feature film for Searchlight Pictures.

There are rumors of a potential Eras Tour documentary but anything else is pure speculation. One thing is certain, should Swift ever decide to release a novel, she would add “bestselling author” to her resume in less than 13 seconds.

