‘My mother my god my life’: Taylor Swift earns a prestigious Eras Tour distinction as Swifties go into full-blown worship mode

There is a reason why Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour was the ultimate place to be these past couple of years, and the record-breaking tour has just added yet another important record dating from Michael Jackson’s touring days.

Taylor Swift has been performing The Eras Tour for over a year and a half. The tour kicked off on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and since, she has visited five continents, wrapping up the European leg in London, U.K., on Aug. 20, 2024.

By the time her tour ends, Taylor Swift will have performed a total of 149 shows. She has fewer than twenty shows to go, but has added a very prestigious distinction – the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour. She cemented her status as the biggest star to perform at the venue, with a mind-blowing 720,000 fans in attendance over the eight sold-out shows. This is no small feat, as Wembley Stadium is the go-to location for big artists, and she beat Michael Jackson’s 1988 record when he drew 504,000 fans over seven nights during his Bad World Tour.

Since The Eras Tour started, Swift has raised the bar for pop concerts everywhere, as her over three-hour concert involves multiple acts, gorgeous outfits, intricate sets, and, of course, live singing.

As Wembley Stadium confirmed the record, fans flooded the comments section, going into full-blown worship mode. They couldn’t help but note that this is a legendary achievement and that, aside from performing eight shows during a single tour stop, all shows were also sold out.

Swift herself addressed the record in a speech before performing “All Too Well (10 Minute Version), thanking fans who attended the concert. The last night at Wembley Stadium was worthy of all the records, because Swift prepared many surprises. Although fans – wrongfully – thought she would be announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift didn’t plan an announcement, but rather some exciting changes.

While embarked on her world tours for 1989 and Reputation, guest appearances were expected, but The Eras Tour was different. There were only a few artists who took the stage next to Swift, and the shows at Wembley Stadium had the most surprise appearances. Hayley Williams from Paramore, Gracie Abrams, and Ed Sheeran popped up during the first seven nights.

London Night 8 had a big change – two surprise guests. During The Tortured Poets Department era, Swift brought on Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine to perform their song “Florida!!!” Later in the evening, during the surprise songs, she had her best friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, hop on stage, and they performed a mashup of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car,” and they included the fan-favorite skit of them writing the lyrics together. She wrapped up the section with the expected TTPD song, “So Long London.”

With many exciting mashups, surprise guests, and sold-out shows, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium was already one for the books, and now there is an official record to state just how legendary it all was.

