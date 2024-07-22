‘Finally, a reputation TV theory that actually makes sense’: Taylor Swift’s broken piano has our attention

Taylor Swift is a brilliant stage performer, but she has also been known to surprise fans from time to time, and there are some theories emerging on TikTok about why her piano recently started hissing. To recap: at Swift’s Milan Eras Tour show, her piano appeared to stop working while she was onstage, and when a member of the crew came up to fix it, fans could clearly hear hissing noises. OK, so what the heck does this mean? Was there a snake that somehow wound up inside the piano? Unlikely, right?!

TikTok user sociallykels has created a video in which she explains that Swift is definitely up to something. After listening to her theory, it seems there are a lot of people who agree with her. In the clip, she asks fans to think back to May 2023, when the “Blank Space” singer’s piano broke during her Eras Tour. “She claimed it was haunted,” sociallykels says. “Shortly after that, we got ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s version) which obviously is a song on the album [that] is haunted. Then, earlier this year, her piano broke again, and it was in synth sound.”

This was yet another clue, because Swift would later drop The Tortured Poets Department and sociallykels explains how the “synth sound is from that album.” Fast forward to the Milan show, when the piano appeared to break again, and when it was being fixed, there were hissing noises. “And then she also played ‘Getaway Car’ after that. Clearly the engineers do nothing, it’s a bit and ‘Reputation’ to this version is coming.”

Wait … does she make a really good point?

Fans react to the TikTok theory of Taylor Swift’s piano hissing

Tiktoker sociallykels captioned the post with a simple message, writing, “I SEE YOU TAYLOR.” And fans clearly agree with her thoughts, as the comment section of the video reflects. “Finally a reputation TV theory that actually makes sense,” a comment reads. “The way this makes so much sense … your mind!” another fan shared.

Other comments include “REPUTATION IS 100% COMING,” “I meannnn I am always willing to believe Rep is coming,” and “Yesterday, I was thinking that yk how she played Getaway Car (Reputation) x Out of the woods (1989) and 1989 was the last album to be released as Taylor’s Version.”

But there are some fans who have pointed out that the hissing sound may not have been a snake sound at all. “I watched the live yesterday and really convinced that I heard a snake sound. I was certain of it until I saw someone’s video from a different angle and with better sound quality, the sound we hear is Taylor’s laugh unfortunately,” a fan shared. This only adds to the confusion.

Is a “Reputation” version coming, and is this theory on to something? While we have to wait to find out, it gives us something to think about!

