Working at a Taylor Swift concert may be the best job in the world as the happiness of these fans proves

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a great success, and she has left fans — and some seriously famous celebrities — with lasting memories. If you didn’t manage to bag tickets to one of her performances, the next best thing may be landing a gig working at the show.

The sheer joy from the employees at one of Swift’s recent concerts has shown that this may be one of the greatest jobs in the world. A short clip has been making its rounds on TikTok and appears to have been taken from Swift’s concert in Amsterdam. The video shows two of her fans working behind a bar and really jamming out to “Love Story (Taylor’s version).”

The video was posted by TikTok user @kate.vandy, who captioned it with a short message, writing “Masterminds,” seemingly referring to the workers who landed the dream gig. The text over the clip reads, “POV: getting paid to be at a Taylor Swift concert.”

Fans react to the video of workers at Taylor Swift’s concert

The comment section has also produced some gems and is filled with positivity. It’s clear that a lot of people would love to find themselves in the same position as the two girls in the video. “I always thought it would be so cool to be able to work at a venue; you see free shows all the time,” a fan shared. “Best job ever!!!” another agreed.

The video is also bringing others joy. “Staff enjoying themselves are some of my favorite videos from the Eras Tour. Dealing with the public is not easy, and it’s so nice to see them have fun,” a comment reads. Other comments include, “I’m so happy for them,” “Honestly the best video I’ve seen so far this year,” and “That’s the best way to go. Looks like they had a blast.”

However, just when you think you’ve found the greatest hack, things don’t always go as planned. One TikTok user revealed how they tried to land a gig like this, but didn’t get anywhere near the stage. “I got a security gig hoping I’d be able to experience it like this, but I was stationed OUTSIDE of the arena at the metal detectors,” they wrote. Yep, a disappointment for sure!

This video is undoubtedly one of the most wholesome and light-hearted things you will find on the internet right now (and we all know we could use a bit of good news on a Monday).

